  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex Apartments in the new Regent Residences Dubai Sankari Place with swimming pools, spa and 5-star service in the Business Bay area, Dubai

Residential complex Apartments in the new Regent Residences Dubai Sankari Place with swimming pools, spa and 5-star service in the Business Bay area, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$10,65M
18/05/2025
$10,65M
17/05/2025
$10,61M
16/05/2025
$10,62M
14/05/2025
$10,70M
13/05/2025
$10,59M
11/05/2025
$10,57M
10/05/2025
$10,60M
09/05/2025
$10,52M
08/05/2025
$10,48M
07/05/2025
$10,51M
14/04/2025
$10,47M
13/04/2025
$10,47M
12/04/2025
$10,51M
11/04/2025
$10,75M
10/04/2025
$10,79M
09/04/2025
$10,85M
08/04/2025
$10,84M
06/04/2025
$10,85M
05/04/2025
$10,75M
04/04/2025
$10,89M
;
12
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22085
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2392643
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Welcome to the exclusive residential complex, created upon the project of world-famous architects Foster + Partners and decorated upon the project of talented designer Portia Fox.

2 stately towers with 31-32 flats are waiting for you in the heart of Business Bay. In the prestigious project every flat occupies the whole floor, making your living here even more comfortable and secluded. Apartments with 3-5 bedrooms are available. Every bedroom offers breathtaking views of Burj Khalifa. Spacious living rooms with high ceilings (at least 3.5 meters) and floor-to-ceiling windows filling the space with natural light, a jacuzzi and a terrace with a swimming pool. Moreover, your home will be managed by prestigious hotel operator Regent Hotel, which offers you a whole range of 5-star services. The professional team will be at your service: private concierge service, a butler, around-the-clock security, a fitness coach, a private chef, cozy dinners or special event production tailored to your needs, cleaning and territory maintenance services, which will allow you to focus on more important things. The complex offers a rich choice of amenities and entertainment on three lower floors. Two outdoor swimming pools with a breathtaking view of Dubai Water Canal, where you can relax and enjoy sunbathing. Evening viewing of the favourite films in the modern cinema or energy boost in the gym - it's your choice. Golf devotees will like the modern simulator. There is a private dining area for cozy dinners with your near and dear ones, and fine wine lovers will see value in the wine cellar. You will be gratified to delve into the atmosphere of luxury and relaxation in the spa center after training or a busy day.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Finished and equipped with appliances (Gaggenau, Subzero)

Location and nearby infrastructure

Business Bay ensures easy access to the kay landmarks, such Burj Khalifa, cultural sites, including Dubai Opera, and also Dubai Mall with shops and restaurants. This dynamic area offers well-developed infrastructure with offices, restaurants, sports clubs, schools and hospitals, and is located on the bank of Dubai Water Canal, which has become a popular promenade. At the same time, you can quickly get to beaches, and real estate investment in the prestigious area looks especially attractive.

  • Downtown – 8 minutes
  • DIFC - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Mall – 12 minutes
  • Dubai Int. Airport – 17 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab – 20 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach – 22 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Bay View
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$912,298
Residential complex New TETR1S Residence with swimming pools, gardens and a lounge area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$377,782
Apartment building The Central Downtown Aqua
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$204,150
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Beach Walk 4 with a swimming pool, panoramic views and an access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Deira, United Arab Emirates
from
$557,085
Residential complex Luma Park Views
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$289,384
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments in the new Regent Residences Dubai Sankari Place with swimming pools, spa and 5-star service in the Business Bay area, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$10,65M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex 360 Riverside Crescent
Residential complex 360 Riverside Crescent
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$436,802
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 70
Apartment with panoramic views of the crystal lagoon and community! A wonderful apartment for living, investment and rental (ROI - from 6.3% in $). Perfect for long-term rental! Interest-free installments! Residential complex 360 Riverside Crescent from Sobha in the Bukadra area. Amenities…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building Pagani DarGlobal
Apartment building Pagani DarGlobal
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,28M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 18
Le Residenze Utopia Di Pagani; è un'esclusiva collezione di residenze arredate e firmate da Pagani Arte, brand del lusso di fama mondiale. Queste proprietà sono il risultato di una collaborazione con lo sviluppatore internazionale DarGlobal; che ha una reputazione di eccellenza e innovazione…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex New Amberhall Residence with swimming pools close to parks and international schools, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Amberhall Residence with swimming pools close to parks and international schools, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$437,264
Discover Binghatti Amberhall - a new symbol of luxury and modern lifestyle in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The residential project offers 630 elegant residences, including studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. The windows open breathtaking panoramic views of the picturesque surroundin…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications