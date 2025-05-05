Residential complex Apartments in the new Regent Residences Dubai Sankari Place with swimming pools, spa and 5-star service in the Business Bay area, Dubai

Welcome to the exclusive residential complex, created upon the project of world-famous architects Foster + Partners and decorated upon the project of talented designer Portia Fox.

2 stately towers with 31-32 flats are waiting for you in the heart of Business Bay. In the prestigious project every flat occupies the whole floor, making your living here even more comfortable and secluded. Apartments with 3-5 bedrooms are available. Every bedroom offers breathtaking views of Burj Khalifa. Spacious living rooms with high ceilings (at least 3.5 meters) and floor-to-ceiling windows filling the space with natural light, a jacuzzi and a terrace with a swimming pool. Moreover, your home will be managed by prestigious hotel operator Regent Hotel, which offers you a whole range of 5-star services. The professional team will be at your service: private concierge service, a butler, around-the-clock security, a fitness coach, a private chef, cozy dinners or special event production tailored to your needs, cleaning and territory maintenance services, which will allow you to focus on more important things. The complex offers a rich choice of amenities and entertainment on three lower floors. Two outdoor swimming pools with a breathtaking view of Dubai Water Canal, where you can relax and enjoy sunbathing. Evening viewing of the favourite films in the modern cinema or energy boost in the gym - it's your choice. Golf devotees will like the modern simulator. There is a private dining area for cozy dinners with your near and dear ones, and fine wine lovers will see value in the wine cellar. You will be gratified to delve into the atmosphere of luxury and relaxation in the spa center after training or a busy day.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Finished and equipped with appliances (Gaggenau, Subzero)

Location and nearby infrastructure

Business Bay ensures easy access to the kay landmarks, such Burj Khalifa, cultural sites, including Dubai Opera, and also Dubai Mall with shops and restaurants. This dynamic area offers well-developed infrastructure with offices, restaurants, sports clubs, schools and hospitals, and is located on the bank of Dubai Water Canal, which has become a popular promenade. At the same time, you can quickly get to beaches, and real estate investment in the prestigious area looks especially attractive.