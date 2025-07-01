Residential complex Sophisticated Design. Timeless Interiors. A Statement of Modern Luxury. Altiera Heights

Altiera Heights by Ellington – Elevated Living in Dubai's New Creative Hub.
Sophisticated Design. Timeless Interiors. A Statement of Modern Luxury.
1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments | Handover: Q4 2028
Project Overview:
Altiera Heights is a newly launched architectural landmark by Ellington Properties, situated in the emerging community of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) or Mohammed Bin Rashid City (exact location varies by release phase). This high-rise development offers bespoke residential units for buyers who value refined aesthetics, boutique amenities, and thoughtfully crafted living spaces.
Altiera Heights reflects Ellington’s signature design philosophy — blending minimalist elegance, warm textures, and natural light to create a calm, urban retreat in the heart of the city.
Prices & Sizes:
🟩 1 Bedroom ~ 76 m² from 267.000€
🟨 2 Bedroom ~ 114 m² from 450.000€
🟥 3 Bedroom ~ 152 m² from 660.000€
Handover: Q4 2028
Payment Plan: 20% booking • 50% during construction • 30% on handover
Expected ROI: 6.5%–8% in mid-luxury segment
Residences – What to Expect:
Open-plan layouts with high ceilings & natural tones.
Italian-designed kitchens with branded appliances.
Large terraces or balconies with city or park views.
Custom wardrobes & spa-style bathrooms.
Smart-home ready + sustainable materials.
Optional furniture & interior upgrade packages.
Amenities & Lifestyle Features
Resort-style pool with cabanas & water features.
Designer gym, yoga room, wellness suite.
Private cinema, game room & coworking space.
Kids’ indoor zone & splash pad.
Boutique retail, coffee shop & community lounge.
Concierge, valet, 24/7 security & covered parking.
Location Highlights – JVC
10–15 min to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay
10 min to Dubai Marina, Mall of the Emirates
Easy access to Al Khail Road, Sheikh Zayed Road
Close to schools, supermarkets & parks
Perfect For:
Investors seeking design-led, low-maintenance property with strong capital growth.
End-users wanting quiet, premium living in a well-connected zone.
Global buyers who value European-style interiors and architecture.
Short- and long-term rental investors (Airbnb-friendly layouts)