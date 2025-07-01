Residential complex Sophisticated Design. Timeless Interiors. A Statement of Modern Luxury. Altiera Heights

Altiera Heights by Ellington – Elevated Living in Dubai's New Creative Hub.

Sophisticated Design. Timeless Interiors. A Statement of Modern Luxury.

1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments | Handover: Q4 2028

Project Overview:

Altiera Heights is a newly launched architectural landmark by Ellington Properties, situated in the emerging community of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) or Mohammed Bin Rashid City (exact location varies by release phase). This high-rise development offers bespoke residential units for buyers who value refined aesthetics, boutique amenities, and thoughtfully crafted living spaces.

Altiera Heights reflects Ellington’s signature design philosophy — blending minimalist elegance, warm textures, and natural light to create a calm, urban retreat in the heart of the city.

Prices & Sizes:

🟩 1 Bedroom ~ 76 m² from 267.000€

🟨 2 Bedroom ~ 114 m² from 450.000€

🟥 3 Bedroom ~ 152 m² from 660.000€

Handover: Q4 2028

Payment Plan: 20% booking • 50% during construction • 30% on handover

Expected ROI: 6.5%–8% in mid-luxury segment

Residences – What to Expect:

Open-plan layouts with high ceilings & natural tones.

Italian-designed kitchens with branded appliances.

Large terraces or balconies with city or park views.

Custom wardrobes & spa-style bathrooms.

Smart-home ready + sustainable materials.

Optional furniture & interior upgrade packages.

Amenities & Lifestyle Features

Resort-style pool with cabanas & water features.

Designer gym, yoga room, wellness suite.

Private cinema, game room & coworking space.

Kids’ indoor zone & splash pad.

Boutique retail, coffee shop & community lounge.

Concierge, valet, 24/7 security & covered parking.

Location Highlights – JVC

10–15 min to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay

10 min to Dubai Marina, Mall of the Emirates

Easy access to Al Khail Road, Sheikh Zayed Road

Close to schools, supermarkets & parks

Perfect For: