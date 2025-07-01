  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Sophisticated Design. Timeless Interiors. A Statement of Modern Luxury. Altiera Heights

Residential complex Sophisticated Design. Timeless Interiors. A Statement of Modern Luxury. Altiera Heights

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$312,222
BTC
3.7138175
ETH
194.6570514
USDT
308 688.9647979
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
18
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26793
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Altiera Heights by Ellington – Elevated Living in Dubai's New Creative Hub.

Sophisticated Design. Timeless Interiors. A Statement of Modern Luxury.

1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments | Handover: Q4 2028

Project Overview:

Altiera Heights is a newly launched architectural landmark by Ellington Properties, situated in the emerging community of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) or Mohammed Bin Rashid City (exact location varies by release phase). This high-rise development offers bespoke residential units for buyers who value refined aesthetics, boutique amenities, and thoughtfully crafted living spaces.

Altiera Heights reflects Ellington’s signature design philosophy — blending minimalist elegance, warm textures, and natural light to create a calm, urban retreat in the heart of the city.

Prices & Sizes:

  • 🟩 1 Bedroom ~ 76 m² from 267.000€

  • 🟨 2 Bedroom ~ 114 m² from 450.000€

  • 🟥 3 Bedroom ~ 152 m² from 660.000€

Handover: Q4 2028
Payment Plan: 20% booking • 50% during construction • 30% on handover
Expected ROI: 6.5%–8% in mid-luxury segment

Residences – What to Expect:

  • Open-plan layouts with high ceilings & natural tones.

  • Italian-designed kitchens with branded appliances.

  • Large terraces or balconies with city or park views.

  • Custom wardrobes & spa-style bathrooms.

  • Smart-home ready + sustainable materials.

  • Optional furniture & interior upgrade packages.

 Amenities & Lifestyle Features

  • Resort-style pool with cabanas & water features.

  • Designer gym, yoga room, wellness suite.

  • Private cinema, game room & coworking space.

  • Kids’ indoor zone & splash pad.

  • Boutique retail, coffee shop & community lounge.

  • Concierge, valet, 24/7 security & covered parking.

Location Highlights – JVC 

  • 10–15 min to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay

  • 10 min to Dubai Marina, Mall of the Emirates

  • Easy access to Al Khail Road, Sheikh Zayed Road

  • Close to schools, supermarkets & parks

Perfect For:

  • Investors seeking design-led, low-maintenance property with strong capital growth.

  • End-users wanting quiet, premium living in a well-connected zone.

  • Global buyers who value European-style interiors and architecture.

  • Short- and long-term rental investors (Airbnb-friendly layouts)

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New high-rise residence The Edge with swimming pools and a panoramic view close to the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$380,087
Residential complex Sportz by Danube
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$246,301
Residential complex EDGE
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$205,479
Residential complex
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$134,300
Residential complex New residence Jardin Astral with a swimming pool, a co-working area and lounge areas, Jumeirah Garden city, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$703,931
You are viewing
Residential complex Sophisticated Design. Timeless Interiors. A Statement of Modern Luxury. Altiera Heights
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$312,222
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Equiti Residence
Residential complex Equiti Residence
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$259,254
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 14
Area 65–219 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Aark Terraces
Residential complex Aark Terraces
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$258,646
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 12
Area 72–147 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Project Name - Aark Terraces Developer - Aark Developers LLC Total units - 131 Apartments Parking - 1 Parking per unit Anticipated completion Date - December 2027 Ownership - Freehold property for all nationalities Estimated Service Charges - 12-16 AED per sq. ft. Furnishing - …
Agency
Easy Life Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Trillionaire Residences by Binghatti
Residential complex Trillionaire Residences by Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$408,385
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
3 real estate properties 3
Trillionaire Branding: Trillionaire is the luxury brand of Binghatti, with Trillionaire Residences as our inaugural project, following the success of projects like Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences and Bugatti Residences by Binghatti (with more to come). Prime Location: Trillionaire e…
Agency
Easy Life Property
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications