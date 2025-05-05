Residential complex New gated complex of villas and townhouses South Bay 6 with a lagoon and beaches close to the airport, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE

South Bay 6 offers a range of 4-5 bedroom townhouses and 5-7 bedroom villas. Lots to choose from are located near the embankment and park.

The project is located in the South Bay community, which offers its own school, children's club, shopping center and health center.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Dubai South area, in which the complex is located, has convenient transport links to the major roads Expo Rd (E77), Emirates Rd (E611), Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd (E311). According to the plans of the Dubai government, this area will become a financial center and driver of economic development of the city, with the presence of Al Maktoum Airport, the Expo City Dubai exhibition center and other facilities.