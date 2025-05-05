  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New gated complex of villas and townhouses South Bay 6 with a lagoon and beaches close to the airport, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New gated complex of villas and townhouses South Bay 6 with a lagoon and beaches close to the airport, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
20
ID: 19817
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2373773
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

About the complex

South Bay 6 offers a range of 4-5 bedroom townhouses and 5-7 bedroom villas. Lots to choose from are located near the embankment and park.

The project is located in the South Bay community, which offers its own school, children's club, shopping center and health center.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Dubai South area, in which the complex is located, has convenient transport links to the major roads Expo Rd (E77), Emirates Rd (E611), Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd (E311). According to the plans of the Dubai government, this area will become a financial center and driver of economic development of the city, with the presence of Al Maktoum Airport, the Expo City Dubai exhibition center and other facilities.

  • Expo City - 10 minutes
  • Metro station - 11 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
  • Business Bay - 20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 35 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

