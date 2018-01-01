  1. Realting.com
Maimoon Gardens

Dubai, UAE
About the complex

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift!

Maimoon Gardens – is a new residential complex that belongs to the category of elite real estate in Dubai and is developed by Fakhruddin Properties. The complex will consist of two 50-story towers with a common area on the podium. The building will be located in the Jumeirah Village Circle ( JVC ) near the Circle Mall shopping center and a major highway exit.

The new residential complex will house retail and office premises, studios, as well as apartments with different layout options from one to three bedrooms. The studios include an open kitchen, one bathroom, a common bedroom area and a living room, a cozy balcony. The layout of the one-bedroom apartments includes an open-type kitchen, one bathroom, a common dining area and a living room, as well as a balcony. In apartments with two and three bedrooms there will be an open kitchen with an island, a room for installing a washing machine, two or three bathrooms, a dining room and a living room with access to the balcony.

Various amenities will be available on the residential complex. Including:

- an outdoor pool with a recreation area by the water;
- landscaped gardens;
- recreation areas surrounded by trees on an open podium;
- playgrounds;
- fitness rooms;
- open sports grounds;
- covered parking;
- volleyball court;
- basketball court;
- a cozy landscaped zone for meditation;
- shops.

Location:

Maimoon Gardens is located in the popular residential area of Dubai ‒ JVC ‒ with excellent infrastructure. There is public transport, there are several parks, many shops, restaurants and a large shopping center.

Due to the proximity of the new complex to a large road junction, future residents will be able to quickly get to key areas of the emirate. For example, in 20 minutes you can take the popular Downtown Dubai area with the world's highest Burj Khalifa skyscraper. Only 10 minutes will be required on the road to Sufouh Beach with snow-white sand and excellent conditions for sea holidays.

Economic attractiveness:

- Commission 0%;
- A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew;
- Return on investment from 7%;
- Interest-free installment plan;
- High demand of tenants;
- Only reliable developers;
- A safe deal.

Plus working with us:

- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.
- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.
- We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai.
- We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying.
- We work without a commission.

We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
2025
Finished
50
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 90.0
Price per m², EUR 4,161
Apartment price, EUR 374,510
New building location
Dubai, UAE

