  3. Novyy zhiloy kompleks Golf Vista Heights v rayo

Novyy zhiloy kompleks Golf Vista Heights v rayo

Dubai, UAE
from
€189,735
16
About the complex

New residential complex Golf Vista Heights in Dubai Sports City! The apartment has a fully furnished kitchen! For life and investment! Interest-free installments! Rental income - from $1200 per month.

All residences have a fully equipped kitchen including a refrigerator, oven, microwave and washing machine.

Amenities: swimming pool, gym, barbecue area, cinema and much more.

Location:
Dubai Sports City (DSC) – this is an area with a well-developed infrastructure (including sports), which has all the conditions for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
- Butterfly Garden in Dubai - 11 minutes;
- Dubai International Airport Dubai International Airport - 26 minutes;
- Emirates Shopping Center Emirates Shopping Center - 16 minutes;
- Sheikh Zayed Road Sheikh Zayed Road - 16 minutes.

Payment Plan:
20% - down payment
30% - at the construction stage
50% - upon completion

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
