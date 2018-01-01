  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Sobha Reserve

Sobha Reserve

Dubai, UAE
from
€1,23M
;
8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Sobha reserve | Luxurious I New Launch

AG Luxury Properties L.L.C proudly presents these 4 and 5-bedroom apartments in the Sobha Nature Reserve, located in the Dubai Land area.

Starting price: 4,797,000 AED

Payment Plan:
80% during construction
20% upon completion

Date of completion: September 2026.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Parking
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa The Lakeshore by Ellington
Dubai, UAE
from
€3,72M
Villa Palma Residences, PALM JUMEIRAH
Dubai, UAE
from
€3,87M
Villa Beach Mansion
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,89M
Villa 4BR | Villa | Harmony
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,15M
Villa Frond H, Canal Cove, PALM JUMEIRAH
Dubai, UAE
from
€4,67M
You are viewing
Sobha Reserve
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,23M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Villa 3BR | Anya Payment Plan
Villa 3BR | Anya Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€520,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you a luxurious 3 bedroom townhouse, located in Anya, Arabian Ranches 3, Dubai. Anya a residential development by Emaar Key Highlights; Artistic architecture for magical appearances One of a kind sports amenities in various ranges Close to landmarks destinations & commerce zones A gated community lifestyle with various entry points Payment Plan; – Down Payment – 10% – During Construction – 70% – On Handover – 20% Amenities & Facilities ; – 3 Bedroom – 4 Bath – Unfurnished – BUA; 1,990 Sqft – 2 Car parking spaces – Maid room – Powder room – Pump area – Laundry area – Terrace / Balcony – Garden – Lawn – Swimming pool – Gym – 24/7 Security – Dining & Retail outlet – Green surrounding – Restaurant & Cafe – Basketball & Tennis courts For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Villa 4BR | Morocco | Damac Lagoons
Villa 4BR | Morocco | Damac Lagoons
Dubai, UAE
from
€723,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Damac Lagoons, known as Morocco by Damac Properties Key Highlights; Pristine water lagoons & sandy beaches Attractive & flexible payment plan options Waterside cafes & gondola rides-like facilities Waterside boutiques, shopping & dining venues Amenities & Facilities; 4 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 2,280 Sqft 2 Car parking spaces Laundry area Store area Garden Walk-in-closet Lawn Terrace Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlets Kid’s play area Restaurant & Cafe Jogging, Running & Cycling track Sports court Fitness centr Supermarket & Shopping area Water activity Park & Leisure Nearby Neighbourhood; Damac Hills – 1.6Km Remraam – 2.0Km Studio City – 2.9Km Motor City – 2.9Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Villa Amara
Villa Amara
Dubai, UAE
from
€45,21M
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Amara Villa is an elegant and luxurious 7-bedroom villa located in the prestigious Emirate Hills area. This villa of over 45,000 square feet offers a spacious and luxurious life with breathtaking views of the surrounding golf course and city landscape. Thanks to the convenient location of the villa, you will reach the most popular attractions of Dubai in a few minutes, including from Palma Jumeirah, marina, Mall of the Emirates shopping center, Dubai Center and Dubai International Financial Center. The interiors of the villa are no less impressive, with amazing design elements everywhere. On the ground floor there is a main entrance with glass curtains, a two-light lobby, an office and a reception. The formal and informal living quarters are ideal for entertainment and relaxation, and the cigar room and private bar add a touch of elegance and sophistication. On the ground floor there is a master bedroom, additional guest rooms and an amazing Zen garden with a closed glass gazebo, a training area, a hookah area, a dining area and a relaxation area. Infrastructure: The luxurious project offers its residents: pool, games room, cinema, spa, steam bath. The villa also has a jacuzzi, snack bar, gym and showcase for avid car collectors. The open recessed bar and wine cellar are ideal for receiving guests, and the kitchen and staff rooms provide impeccable service and cooking. Location: Emirates Hills — is one of Dubai's most prestigious and elite villages. Very often, this place is compared to a world-famous area in the United States called Beverly Hills. These places really have much in common, in addition, the Dubai region was named after its counterpart from the United States. The elite community is focused on a comfortable family life, so here you can find many places for family and children's recreation and entertainment. In addition, there are many objects for sports. To exclude the increased presence and attention of guests, there are no large shopping centers and other facilities in the area, but here you can find many chain stores, as well as catering facilities. And larger objects can be reached very quickly, for example, for the world's largest shopping center — Dubai Mall to go just a couple of minutes. Also in a few minutes you can reach other large centers of trade and entertainment. Amara Villa — the real pearl of the Emirate Hills, offering unrivaled luxury and style. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Realting.com
Go