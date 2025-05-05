Residential complex New residence The Community Sports Arena with a swimming pool and a lounge area, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE

The Community Sports Arena is the unique residential project in Dubai Sports City. This impressive 21-storey complex offers cozy studios and spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Each residence is designed with consideration to maximum comfort and style. Buying apartments with 1-2 bedrooms including office spaces, you get an opportunity to be licensed to carry on trade, opening new horizons for your business.

The partly furnished apartments give the unique opportunity to create a space, fully reflecting your style and personality. This is an ideal solution for those, who want to combine comfort with self-expression opportunity. Such approach allows not only to adapt the interior to your taste, but also to support the modern style, which fits easily into the general concept of the residential complex. Kitchens in the apartments are equipped with high-quality TEKA appliances, ensuring not only functionality, but also aesthetic enjoyment while cooking. The integrated "Smart Home" system embodies the modern approach to comfort and safety.

You can enjoy impressive roof-top amenities, where there is a swimming pool and cozy lounge areas with picturesque views, which are ideal for the cozy atmosphere after a busy day. The fully equipped gym will allow you to keep fit without leaving the complex. The project also offers the unique opportunities for investors, including Golden Visa program upon purchase real estate for an amount of more than 2,000,000 AED.

Amenities

swimming pool

gym

lounge area

2 installment plan options.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Semi furnished

Teka appliances

"Smart Home" system

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Sports City is the unique area, combining the dynamic sports atmosphere and the modern lifestyle. You'll find numerous sports facilities, including stadiums, training grounds, and sports school, here, making this area the ideal place for sports fans and recreational athletes. The area offers well-developed infrastructure with numerous restaurants, cafes, and shops, creating comfortable environment. The beautiful parks and green areas invite to walks and outdoor sports activities, ensuring the ideal space for family recreation.