The Haven A

Dubai, UAE
from
€153,666
;
10
About the complex

Apartments in the new project Haven A in the quiet area of ​​Majan! Fully furnished and equipped kitchen! High yield - from 10% in $! An ideal option for investment and life! Interest-free installments!

Infrastructure: State-of-the-art gym and yoga center, swimming pools, co-working spaces and several playgrounds for children.

Location:
19 minutes – city ​​center, Dubai Mall
18 minutes — Dubai International Airport
14 minutes — Dubai Hills Estate Mall
28 minutes – Dubai World Central Airport
28 minutes – Palm Jumeirah

Payment Plan:
15% - down payment
25% - at the construction stage
60% - upon completion

Write or call, we will organize a secure transaction with the developer for you! We will provide an investor catalog!

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Monolithic
2025
Finished
8
Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE

Leave a request
