The Haven A

Dubai, UAE

Location - Arjan End of construction - II 2026 Dolce Vita is made in the style of enchanting architecture in Europe, is a high-rise hotel + a residence with many amenities from the award-winning boutique developer Vincitore Group. The project is characterized by Victorian architecture and is located in the prestigious Arjan area. The building has a height of 16 floors with exclusive studios, classic and premium apartments with 1 bedroom and luxurious 2-bedroom apartments. Residences are characterized by a spacious layout, high ceilings, premium materials and luxurious finishes, which creates a harmonious combination of grandeur and functionality. Availability: Miracle Garden - 5 min Mall of the Emirates - 5 min Global Village - 10 min Burj Khalifa - 10 min The complex has a whole range of luxurious amenities available for residents: Pool Crossroads Boutiques and shops Playground Children's pool Sauna and Jacuzzi Green plantings BBQ area Game room Infinity pool Yoga Studio Cafes and restaurants Cinema Concierge service Security and video surveillance Parking space Park Golf course Garden Hookah The complex includes: Studios - from 35.3 m2 - from 603,000 AED ( 165 000 $ ) 1 Bed - from 63.6 m2 - from 995 000 AED ( 271 000 $ ) 1 Bed Premium - from 71.5 m2 - from 1 225 000 AED ( 334 000 $ ) 2 Bed - from - 86.2 m2 - from 1 425 000 AED ( 339 000 $ ) The project has several payment plans for the choice when purchasing apartments, each of which has undeniable advantages: I. Payment 100% + 4% DLD ( tax ) Bonus: annual guaranteed income of 8% for 3 years at the construction stage!!! Guaranteed income starts on day 22 after 100% payment! II. Installment until the end of the project 30% + 4% DLD ( tax ) - down payment 30% - after 5 months 30% - after 10 months 10% - at the time of project completion Bonus: guaranteed income of 8% begins after the completion of the + project, the client is exempted from paying service charge ( payment for servicing the complex ) for 3 years. III. Installment for 5 years ( 2 years after delivery ) 20% + 4% DLD ( tax ) - down payment 1% - monthly for 36 months 5% - after 5 months 5% - after 10 months 5% - after 15 months 5% - at the time of completion of the project 1% - monthly 24 months after completion of construction IV. Standard ( Loyal ) payment plan 20% + 4% DLD ( tax ) - down payment 10% - after 6 months 10% - after 12 months 10% - after 18 months 50% at the time of project completion