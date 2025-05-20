Residential complex Empire LakeViews

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Liwan, between the thriving Dubai Silicon Oasis and the serene academic hub of Academic City. Empire Lakeviews seamlessly combines the dynamic energy of urban living with the calm ambiance of educational surroundings. With innovation hubs and bustling industrial zones nearby, residents can enjoy unparalleled access to essential amenities, embracing a balanced lifestyle in one of Dubai’s most forward-thinking landscapes.

Empire LakeViews elegant reception offers a sophisticated yet welcoming experience. With refined décor, tranquil lake views, and meticulously crafted details, it embodies a serene grace that sets a memorable tone for every guest.

STUDIO WITH POOL. SIZE RANGE : 407.09 - 425.39 SQ. FT.

STUDIO WITHOUT POOL. EMPIRE SIZE RANGE : 410.75 - 432.60 SQ. FT.

1 BHK WITH POOL. SIZE RANGE : 856.70 - 867.14 SQ. FT.

1 BHK WITH POOL. SIZE RANGE : 753.80 - 754.12 SQ. FT.

1 BHK WITHOUT POOL. SIZE RANGE : 753.80 - 754.12 SQ. FT.

1 BHK WITH POOL. SIZE RANGE : 804.28 - 830.11 SQ. FT.

1 BHK WITH POOL. SIZE RANGE : 789.86 - 789.96 SQ. FT.

2 BHK WITH POOL. SIZE RANGE : 1328.00 SQ. FT.

2 BHK WITH POOL. SIZE RANGE : 1319.66 SQ. FT.

3 BHK DUPLEX WITH POOL. SIZE RANGE : 2633.71 SQ. FT.

The lift lobby and waiting area of Empire LakeViews radiate sophisticated class, merging comfort with sophistication. Designed to offer a calming pause, these spaces gracefully enrich the journey.

The sophisticated lift lobby offers an elegant prelude to your home. With contemporary design and refined finishes, it creates an atmosphere of comfort and luxury, setting the tone for an exceptional living experience.

The swimming pool offers a sanctuary of relaxation and elegance, blending impeccably with the tranquil environment. Its design and serene atmosphere provides a refreshing escape, ideal for unwinding in style.

The Creek Park offers a serene escape, inviting visitors into lush green landscapes and peaceful pathways. This peaceful area creates a soothing retreat where nature's beauty brings calm and rejuvenation.

The tennis court at Empire LakeViews offers a top-tier space for players of all skill levels. Surrounded by scenic views, it provides the perfect setting for intense rallies, leisure play, and friendly competition.

The basketball court invites residents to energise their game with top-quality facilities. Whether for practice, friendly matches, or competitive play, this vibrant space inspires skill, camaraderie, and active recreation for all ages.

The mini golf course at Empire LakeViews provides a delightful retreat. This inviting green space encourages residents to relax, enjoy friendly competition, and experience the joy of outdoor leisure.

The amphitheatre transforms evenings into memorable cinematic experiences. With a starlit setting and open-air seating, it invites residents to unwind, enjoy their favourite films, and share magical moments together.

Empire LakeViews Box Cricket facility is perfect for cricket lovers to enjoy spirited matches. With a well-maintained pitch and inviting atmosphere, it’s a place where camaraderie and competition create unforgettable moments for all ages.

The jogging track invites residents to invigorate their day with energising runs or calming strolls. Surrounded by greenery and fresh air, it’s an ideal space for fitness, relaxation, and enjoying nature’s tranquillity.

Empire LakeViews co-working space fosters productivity and creativity, offering a contemporary, dynamic environment for professionals. With inspiring views and functional design, it’s an ideal setting to nurture’s ideas, network, and achieve goals.

The panoramic gym at Empire LakeViews offers an invigorating fitness experience in an open area. This striking space lets residents exercise while enjoying sweeping views, making each workout both energising and uplifting.

Empire LakeViews Kids Play Area offers a delightful escape for children to explore, laugh, and play freely. Safe, colourful, and full of engaging activities, it’s a space where childhood memories are made every day.

The Pet Park is a dedicated space for pets to roam, play, and socialise in a safe environment. Surrounded by nature, it’s an inviting spot for pets and their owners to enjoy together.