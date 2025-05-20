  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Empire LakeViews

Residential complex Empire LakeViews

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
;
26
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26163
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    30

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Liwan, between the thriving Dubai Silicon Oasis and the serene academic hub of Academic City. Empire Lakeviews seamlessly combines the dynamic energy of urban living with the calm ambiance of educational surroundings. With innovation hubs and bustling industrial zones nearby, residents can enjoy unparalleled access to essential amenities, embracing a balanced lifestyle in one of Dubai’s most forward-thinking landscapes.

Empire LakeViews elegant reception offers a sophisticated yet welcoming experience. With refined décor, tranquil lake views, and meticulously crafted details, it embodies a serene grace that sets a memorable tone for every guest.

  • STUDIO WITH POOL. SIZE RANGE : 407.09 - 425.39 SQ. FT.
  • STUDIO WITHOUT POOL. EMPIRE SIZE RANGE : 410.75 - 432.60 SQ. FT.
  • 1 BHK WITH POOL. SIZE RANGE : 856.70 - 867.14 SQ. FT.
  • 1 BHK WITH POOL. SIZE RANGE : 753.80 - 754.12 SQ. FT.
  • 1 BHK WITHOUT POOL. SIZE RANGE : 753.80 - 754.12 SQ. FT.
  • 1 BHK WITH POOL. SIZE RANGE : 804.28 - 830.11 SQ. FT.
  • 1 BHK WITH POOL.  SIZE RANGE : 789.86 - 789.96 SQ. FT.
  • 2 BHK WITH POOL. SIZE RANGE : 1328.00 SQ. FT.
  • 2 BHK WITH POOL. SIZE RANGE : 1319.66 SQ. FT.
  • 3 BHK DUPLEX WITH POOL. SIZE RANGE : 2633.71 SQ. FT.

The lift lobby and waiting area of Empire LakeViews radiate sophisticated class, merging comfort with sophistication. Designed to offer a calming pause, these spaces gracefully enrich the journey.

The sophisticated lift lobby offers an elegant prelude to your home. With contemporary design and refined finishes, it creates an atmosphere of comfort and luxury, setting the tone for an exceptional living experience.

The swimming pool offers a sanctuary of relaxation and elegance, blending impeccably with the tranquil environment. Its design and serene atmosphere provides a refreshing escape, ideal for unwinding in style.

The Creek Park offers a serene escape, inviting visitors into lush green landscapes and peaceful pathways. This peaceful area creates a soothing retreat where nature's beauty brings calm and rejuvenation.

The tennis court at Empire LakeViews offers a top-tier space for players of all skill levels. Surrounded by scenic views, it provides the perfect setting for intense rallies, leisure play, and friendly competition.

The basketball court invites residents to energise their game with top-quality facilities. Whether for practice, friendly matches, or competitive play, this vibrant space inspires skill, camaraderie, and active recreation for all ages.

The mini golf course at Empire LakeViews provides a delightful retreat. This inviting green space encourages residents to relax, enjoy friendly competition, and experience the joy of outdoor leisure.

The amphitheatre transforms evenings into memorable cinematic experiences. With a starlit setting and open-air seating, it invites residents to unwind, enjoy their favourite films, and share magical moments together.

Empire LakeViews Box Cricket facility is perfect for cricket lovers to enjoy spirited matches. With a well-maintained pitch and inviting atmosphere, it’s a place where camaraderie and competition create unforgettable moments for all ages.

The jogging track invites residents to invigorate their day with energising runs or calming strolls. Surrounded by greenery and fresh air, it’s an ideal space for fitness, relaxation, and enjoying nature’s tranquillity.

Empire LakeViews co-working space fosters productivity and creativity, offering a contemporary, dynamic environment for professionals. With inspiring views and functional design, it’s an ideal setting to nurture’s ideas, network, and achieve goals.

The panoramic gym at Empire LakeViews offers an invigorating fitness experience in an open area. This striking space lets residents exercise while enjoying sweeping views, making each workout both energising and uplifting.

Empire LakeViews Kids Play Area offers a delightful escape for children to explore, laugh, and play freely. Safe, colourful, and full of engaging activities, it’s a space where childhood memories are made every day.

The Pet Park is a dedicated space for pets to roam, play, and socialise in a safe environment. Surrounded by nature, it’s an inviting spot for pets and their owners to enjoy together.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$233,217
Residential complex Residential complex in a quiet and peaceful neighbourhood with developed infrastructure and green landscape, Liwan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$371,513
Residential complex New Bay Grove Residences with an access to the beach in the modern and picturesque area of Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$505,270
Residential complex Luma Park Views
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$289,384
Residential complex Aurora
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$196,736
You are viewing
Residential complex Empire LakeViews
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New Terra Tower Residence with a swimming pool and a banquet hall close to prestigious schools, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Terra Tower Residence with a swimming pool and a banquet hall close to prestigious schools, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$314,493
Terra Tower is a residential complex, which embodies emerging trends of the urban design, combining innovative lines, thought-out layouts and refined finishing. Studios and apartment with 103 bedrooms are available. Spacious balconies open breathtaking views of city panorama, and large windo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New Golf Dale Residence with a golf course, swimming pools, and a clubhouse, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Golf Dale Residence with a golf course, swimming pools, and a clubhouse, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$716,088
Golf Dale by Emaar is a new premium project in the dynamic area of Emaar South. Th complex embodies the ideal combination of modern architectural style and natural harmony. Spacious apartments and townhouses with views of well-maintained golf courses create the unique cozy and quiet atmosphe…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New Aquarise Residence with a swimming pool, co-working spaces and panoramic views close to Dubai Canal and Downtown Dubai, Business Bay
Residential complex New Aquarise Residence with a swimming pool, co-working spaces and panoramic views close to Dubai Canal and Downtown Dubai, Business Bay
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$303,162
Immerse yourself in the new level of luxury with Aquarise project - the architectural masterpiece, which is inspired by the atmosphere of Côte d'Azur and embodies the aesthetics of French Riviera with its soft accents of the maritime palette and refined style. Located in the heart of the pre…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
Show all publications