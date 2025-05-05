  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Apartments in the new high-rise Parkway residence with swimming pools 5 minutes from Burj Khalifa in the Meydan Horizon area, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Media Media
ID: 22153
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2394461
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Meydan Horizon is a leading multifunctional complex. The project occupies the area of 185.5 hectares, offers a panoramic view of Ras Al Khor, and covers more than 39 million square feet.

Amenities

  • cinema
  • play room
  • kids' playground
  • gym
  • yoga studio
  • kids' pool
  • family pool
  • juice bar
  • adult swimming pool
  • barbecue area

Completion - 1st quarter of 2028.

Payment plan

65/35

Facilities and equipment in the house

Partly furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located between the main highways - Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), Sheikh Zayed (E11), and Al Khail (E44), ensuring convenient transport connection to the kay areas of Dubai:

  • 3 minutes to Meydan One Mall
  • 5 minutes to Ras Al Khor
  • 5 minutes to Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa
  • 8 minutes to Meydan racecourse
  • 10 minutes to Dubai Creek
  • 15 minutes to Jumeirah Beach
  • 16 minutes to Dubai International Airport
  • 18 minutes to Palm Jumeirah

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

