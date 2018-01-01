  1. Realting.com
Serene Gardens II

Dubai, UAE
from
€163,348
;
UP
12
About the complex

Fully furnished apartments in the new Serene Gardens II project! Perfect for living, resale and rental! Yield from 7% from rental! Installment plan 0%!

Due date - 2 quarters. 2026

Amenities: restaurants, gym, medical centers, infinity pool, children's playground, parking and shops, barbecue areas, fitness centers, gardens and parks, outdoor gym, outdoor swimming pool, restaurants and cafes, spas and sauna, sports grounds and much more.

Location:
Al Furjan is described as "the greenest area in New Dubai", located between Sheikh Zayed Road and Emirates Road.
Sheikh Zayed Road - 7 minutes;
IBN Battuta Mall - 10 minutes;
Dubai Marina - 15 minutes;
EXPO 2020 - 15 minutes;
Al Maktoum Intl. Airport - 20 minutes;
Downtown Dubai - 25 minutes.

Get the investor catalog - just write to chat or call!

2026
Finished
10
New building location
Dubai, UAE

