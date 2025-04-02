Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Gemlik
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Gemlik, Turkey



3 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Gemlik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 4/4
Flats for Sale in Bursa in a Project with a Car Parking Area and Sea View Flats are located …
$221,860

Duplex 3 bedrooms in Gemlik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor 3/4
Elegant Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in Bursa Gemlik The project is located in Kurşun…
$192,150

3 bedroom house in Gemlik, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/3
Triplex Villa with Semi-detached Garden in Bursa Kurşunlu The villa for sale is located in t…
$303,426

