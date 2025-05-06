Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Ümraniye, Turkey

6 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Ümraniye, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Duplex Real Estate for Sale in Ümraniye with Indoor Pool Duplex real estate is located in Üm…
$454,366
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Ümraniye, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 422 m²
Number of floors 34
Investment Apartments near Metro Station in Ümraniye İstanbul The apartments are located in …
$1,70M
5 bedroom house in Ümraniye, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pools in a Prime Location in İstanbul Ümraniye These villa…
$1,30M
2 bedroom house in Ümraniye, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
metro 5 minutes walking distance Otoyol Tem 5 minitues E5 way 5 minitues Sabiha Gök…
$654,108
5 bedroom house in Ümraniye, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Ümraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
These semi-detached villas are located in a residential complex in Ümraniye, istanbul, a fas…
$1,27M
4 bedroom house in Ümraniye, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
metro 5 minutes walking distance Otoyol Tem 5 minitues E5 way 5 minitues Sabiha Gök…
$1,03M
