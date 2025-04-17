  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence with a lounge area near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Kadikoy, Turkey
18
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kadikoy

About the complex

The complex infrastructure:

  • indoor parking
  • landscaped area
  • kids' playground
  • lounge and walking areas

Completion - October, 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Solar panels
  • Central heating
  • Built-in kitchen appliances
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 2 minutes
  • Marmaray - 11 minutes
  • E5 highway - 12 minutes
  • Airport - 33 minutes

Location on the map

Kadikoy, Turkey

