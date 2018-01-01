Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey

Karakocali, Turkey

from €145,000

Completion date: 2024

Developer: Kalite Construction

An apartment in Turkey from a developer in Oba, Alanya, Antalya region. Convenient transport links. Two airports within reach - Antalya and Gazipasa (40 km) ✈️. Apartment in Alanya Oba district with all the facilities for both recreation and permanent residence, including a shopping center, schools, and kindergartens. This is a new modern business center of Alanya. Add to this the endless beaches - and here is the recipe for a full and happy life! ☀️🏖 Apartment with an area of 47 m2 (net) 1 + 1, consisting of a kitchen-living room and a bedroom, with one bathroom. Buying an apartment in Turkey is worth both for permanent and seasonal residence. It is easy to rent out when needed. Our company will be able to take care of all issues related to the management of your property in Turkey. The apartment is rented with a full fine finish, plumbing, and kitchen. The completion date is the end of 2024. Besides, you can order a furnished apartment and by the time you hand over the house, you will receive an apartment ready for living. A reliable developer with a good reputation that builds only premium-class housing according to the most modern European standards, including finishing. The residential complex has all possible amenities - an outdoor swimming pool, a sauna, a hammam, a gym, playgrounds, and many other nice details - all this is available to residents and is included in utility bills (about 40 euros per month). When buying property in Turkey, obtaining a residence permit is available. The area is open for obtaining a residence permit. When buying several apartments worth more than 400 thousand dollars, you can get Turkish citizenship - a great option for an investor! You can buy property in Turkey in installments without %, with a 30% down payment and quarterly payments until the end of construction. Discount at 100% payment! Any form of payment is possible, including cash, bank transfers, and others. Remote display and remote transaction is possible.