  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey

Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€501,293
;
Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features a covered parking, an aquapark, shops, around-the-clock security, a kids' playground, a green area.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the best areas of the Asian part of the city, near beaches, a university, a park, a restaurant.

New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartments with rich infrastructure
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€157,000
Residential complex Prime Garden Residence
Alanya, Turkey
from
€125,000
Residential quarter One Bedroom Townhouse in Alanya near the beach
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€115,000
Residential complex New villa with a garden and a swimming pool close to the beach and the golf course, Kadriye, Turkey
Kadriye, Turkey
from
€550,000
Residential complex MNZ MERSINA LUX
Elvanli, Turkey
from
€103,000
You are viewing
Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€501,293
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Victory Park Oba, Alanya
Residential complex Victory Park Oba, Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€145,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Kalite Construction
An apartment in Turkey from a developer in Oba, Alanya, Antalya region. Convenient transport links. Two airports within reach - Antalya and Gazipasa (40 km) ✈️. Apartment in Alanya Oba district with all the facilities for both recreation and permanent residence, including a shopping center, schools, and kindergartens. This is a new modern business center of Alanya. Add to this the endless beaches - and here is the recipe for a full and happy life! ☀️🏖 Apartment with an area of 47 m2 (net) 1 + 1, consisting of a kitchen-living room and a bedroom, with one bathroom. Buying an apartment in Turkey is worth both for permanent and seasonal residence. It is easy to rent out when needed. Our company will be able to take care of all issues related to the management of your property in Turkey. The apartment is rented with a full fine finish, plumbing, and kitchen. The completion date is the end of 2024. Besides, you can order a furnished apartment and by the time you hand over the house, you will receive an apartment ready for living. A reliable developer with a good reputation that builds only premium-class housing according to the most modern European standards, including finishing. The residential complex has all possible amenities - an outdoor swimming pool, a sauna, a hammam, a gym, playgrounds, and many other nice details - all this is available to residents and is included in utility bills (about 40 euros per month). When buying property in Turkey, obtaining a residence permit is available. The area is open for obtaining a residence permit. When buying several apartments worth more than 400 thousand dollars, you can get Turkish citizenship - a great option for an investor! You can buy property in Turkey in installments without %, with a 30% down payment and quarterly payments until the end of construction. Discount at 100% payment! Any form of payment is possible, including cash, bank transfers, and others. Remote display and remote transaction is possible.
Residential quarter A promising project from a well-known developer in Tosmur
Residential quarter A promising project from a well-known developer in Tosmur
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€270,000
By purchasing apartments in this residential complex, you choose a convenient infrastructure, a high level of ecology and safety, as well as a landscaped courtyard where you can play sports and relax with the whole family. The project offers a variety of layout options for you to choose from: from comfortable one-room apartments to spacious five-room duplexes, with thoughtful layouts that take into account your wishes. Upon completion of construction, all apartments will be transferred to the property of buyers in a fine finish: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms, built-in wardrobe in the hallway, a complete package of Siemens household appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, hob, oven , extractor hood, washing machine), air conditioning in every room, floor heating in the bathroom, shower cabins, plumbing, electric water heater. This is not just a residential complex surrounded by existing buildings. This is a project for the integrated development of an area of 5.580 m2 and a new reading of the location with an emphasis on all its strengths. The concept of the project, the construction of which has already begun, consists of three buildings, 8 floors, and 173 apartments, each block has a design lobby. Within the framework of the project, the internal territory of the complex is fenced, access of outsiders is limited, and an important element of the improvement of the internal territory will be a developed infrastructure and functional zones with a unique design. The area is well developed in terms of social infrastructure: within walking distance from the complex there is a secondary school and a kindergarten, shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, a hospital, and in terms of a variety of leisure activities: the beach, the distance to which is only 100 meters, the river is 375 meters , recreation area Dimchay - 900 meters.   Open pool Jacuzzi Children's swimming pool Playground Lobby SPA indoor pool Turkish bath Steam Sauna Massage rooms VIP SPA Gym Children's room Cinema A cafe fenced area Bicycle parking 24/7 security Manager WiFi Satellite TV Illumination of the territory and facades Electric generator
Residential complex Apartamenty v bystrorazvivayuschemsya rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Residential complex Apartamenty v bystrorazvivayuschemsya rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€292,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 136 to 162 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Realting.com
Go