The new building offers spacious apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms. On the ground floor of the building there are commercial premises. The construction corresponds to modern technologies, high-quality materials are used.

double glazed windows

external blinds

boxes on the facade of the house for installing air conditioners

Features of the flatsLocation and nearby infrastructure

Privileged location as the complex is located on Emin Ali Paşa Street, in the heart of Suadiye in Kadıköy. All necessary infrastructure is nearby.