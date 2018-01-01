Apartments with a panoramic view in a new residence with a spa area and swimming pools, close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey

We offer apartments with panoramic views of Bosphorus, the Marmara Sea, the Princes’ Islands, and the city.

The residence consists of 5 buildings (one 22-storey and four low-rise) and features a parking and an underground garage, video surveillance, a shopping mall, restaurants and cafes, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' playground, a gym, a Turkish bath and a sauna, a spa area.

Completion - December, 01, 2022.

"Smart home" system

Appliances

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on D100 highway.