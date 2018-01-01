  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  Apartments with a panoramic view in a new residence with a spa area and swimming pools, close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey

Apartments with a panoramic view in a new residence with a spa area and swimming pools, close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,48M
;
20
About the complex

We offer apartments with panoramic views of Bosphorus, the Marmara Sea, the Princes’ Islands, and the city.

The residence consists of 5 buildings (one 22-storey and four low-rise) and features a parking and an underground garage, video surveillance, a shopping mall, restaurants and cafes, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' playground, a gym, a Turkish bath and a sauna, a spa area.

Completion - December, 01, 2022.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
  • Appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on D100 highway.

  • Metro station - 5 minutes
  • Ferry Port - 2 km
  • Marmara Sea - 8 km
Marmara Region, Turkey

