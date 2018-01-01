New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.
Ilkem Evim is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mersin, Tomyuk district.
Tomyuk – a paradise, for those who prefer the tranquility of the city bustle, wide embankments for walking and playing sports, easily accessible chain stores, the area is very popular among the Russian-speaking population. New neighborhoods are being built here by the sea right on the main highway D.400, connecting Mersin with the west. And you can swim in the sea on any beach in the Tomuk district.
Infrastructure:
- Outdoor pool;
- Children's playground;
- Parking;
- Children's pool;
- Conversations;
- Security;
- Video surveillance.
Location:
- Sea and beach: 1 km
- Airport: 60 km.
- Distance to the center of Mersin: 35 km.
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikjuju District. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 45 to 140 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
The Sky Blue Plus is a complex with an excellent location, high-quality building, modern design, as well as professional management. A great option for your holiday, for permanent residence, as well as - investment. It is located at the very beginning of the Mahmutlar district, just 12 km from the center of Alanya and 40 km from Gazipasa Airport. The location will please everyone, from the windows there is a beautiful view of the mountains, the sea and the banana plantations. The bus service between the districts is very well developed, you can drive to any point of Alanya in a few minutes, there are bus stops nearby. The infrastructure of the city: shops, pharmacies, playgrounds, cafes and restaurants, and much more within walking distance of your new home. The house is 9 storeys built on the latest technologies using high-quality, modern materials. 1 + 1 one bedroom 2 + 1 two-bedroom 5 + 1 with five bedrooms (duplex) ranging in size from 66 m2 to 175 m2, a total of 32 apartments and 4 duplexes in the house. - the Internet; - satellite television; - intercom; - electric water heater; - built-in kitchen furniture; - marble kitchen countertop; - double glazed windows; - quality steel entrance doors; - lamps in all rooms; - decorative ceiling lighting; - built-in wardrobes in the bathroom; - glass shower; and much more. open poolсhildren's swimming poolwaterslidessun beds and umbrellas for sunbathingfenced areacaretakerlandscaped gardengenerator.