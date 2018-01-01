New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Mersin, Turkey

from €120,000

110 m² 1

Completion date: 2023

Ilkem Evim is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mersin, Tomyuk district. Tomyuk – a paradise, for those who prefer the tranquility of the city bustle, wide embankments for walking and playing sports, easily accessible chain stores, the area is very popular among the Russian-speaking population. New neighborhoods are being built here by the sea right on the main highway D.400, connecting Mersin with the west. And you can swim in the sea on any beach in the Tomuk district. Infrastructure: - Outdoor pool; - Children's playground; - Parking; - Children's pool; - Conversations; - Security; - Video surveillance. Location: - Sea and beach: 1 km - Airport: 60 km. - Distance to the center of Mersin: 35 km.