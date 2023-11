Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €224,000

78 m² 1

Completion date: 2023

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. -We will select real estate for your budget and desires! Armoni Prime is a new project located in the famous Mahmutlar area. Already, this area is one of the most popular in Alanya, and its popularity is only growing every year. In addition, the rest of the infrastructure – is already developing, there are many restaurants, shops, discos, spa salons, 4 primary and 2 secondary schools, and a private kindergarten. OBJECTOR INFRASTRUCTURE - parking; - outdoor pool; - indoor pool; - children's pool; - concierge; - hammam; - Finnish sauna; - steam room; - billiards; - game room; - table tennis; - rest room; - gazebo; - playground; - security; - suitable for disabled people. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. The project is a great investment opportunity! Call or write!