New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey

We offer spacious apartments with balconies and a view of the city.

The residence features around-the-clock security, a landscaped green area, a parking, a kids' playground.

Completion - February, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school and a kindergarten, within a 10-minute walk from the sea.

Kadiköy is one of the most ancient areas, situated in the Asian part of Istanbul. It's less bustling and crowded here compared to the other tourist districts. But this is not to say that there is lack of sights in the area. In Kadiköy you'll find numerous shops and galleries, cozy cafes and luxury restaurants, parks and promenades, beautiful historic buildings and places of interest.