  2. Turkey
  3. New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey

New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
€599,429
About the complex

We offer spacious apartments with balconies and a view of the city and the sea.

The residence features around-the-clock security, a landscaped green area, a parking, a shop, a fitness center, an indoor swimming pool, a sauna.

Completion - April, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school and a kindergarten, the city center.

  • Coast - 2 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 6 minutes
  • Central hospital - 6 minutes

Kadiköy is one of the most ancient areas, situated in the Asian part of Istanbul. It's less bustling and crowded here compared to the other tourist districts. But this is not to say that there is lack of sights in the area. In Kadiköy you'll find numerous shops and galleries, cozy cafes and luxury restaurants, parks and promenades, beautiful historic buildings and places of interest.

Marmara Region, Turkey

