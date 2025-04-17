Residential complex New residence close to the park and the highway, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
New residence close to the park and the highway, Istanbul, Turkey

Kadikoy, Turkey
$283,809
12
ID: 21717
In CRM: 2391678
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kadikoy

About the complex

The new project is within walking distance of Bagdat Street, one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul. The building consists of 42 flats.

Completion - June, 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Solar panels
  • Central heating
  • Underfloor heating
  • Automated roller shutters
  • Air conditioning
  • Steel door
  • Built-in kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Park - 3 minutes
  • Marmaray - 9 minutes
  • E5 highway - 12 minutes
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 20 minutes
  • Airport - 40 minutes

Location on the map

Kadikoy, Turkey

