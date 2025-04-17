Residential complex New residence close to the park and the highway, Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Why this property؟
A central location within the Safakoy neighborhood of the Küçükçekmece region in European Istanbul.
The compound includes apartments, offices, and shops, where work and accommodation are possible in one vicinity.
The project is located along the E5 highway, next to the Me…
We offer apartments with a panoramic view.
The residence features an indoor parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sports complex, a sauna, a kids' club, a pilates studio, a children's pool, a cafe, around-the-clock security, walking paths, a communal terrace.
Facilities and equipmen…
This project, situated on a plot of 18,000 m2, consists of a total of 747 integrated residential units. On the ground floor, there are more than 55 shops serving both the residents and the surrounding community. With extensive social amenities and commercial spaces, the project aims to meet …