  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey

Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€290,000
;
17
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city.

The residence features shops, a 5-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a spa, a sauna, a yoga studio.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near cafes, restaurants, universities and all necessary infrastructure.

  • Metro station - 5 minutes
  • Metrobus station - 10 minutes
  • Hospital - 10 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 10 minutes
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Kompleks v Avsallare
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€119,000
Residential quarter property in Elite Life Residence in Mahmutlar Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€115,000
Residential quarter Siberland Avsallar for sale
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€119,000
Residential complex Elitnyy proekt s vidom na more v rayone Konakly
Konakli, Turkey
from
€102,900
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a view of the sea in a prestigious area, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€220,000
You are viewing
Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€290,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Mahmutsevketpasa Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€2,28M
Agency: TRANIO
The villa project with a unique location in Istanbul on the Asian side in the Beykoz area. The project features beautiful views of the forests and the Black Sea. Located away from the city noise. Each villa will have two or three floors. The houses have different layouts, with 1-2 living rooms and 3-6 bedrooms. The project is divided into three phases. Part of the villas have already been completed. The second part will be ready in 2024. The third phase will be ready in 2026. The project also has a mosque, a school and a marina next to the villas. Facilities and equipment in the house Details: outdoor and indoor swimming pools, Turkish bath, sauna, steam room. Location and nearby infrastructure Riva is a Turkish village by the Black Sea in the inner-city Beykoz district of Istanbul province. Close to the Black Sea, 20 minutes walk Third Bridge - 5 km City centre - 30 km Forest - 3 km
Residential quarter Aydin Apartments
Residential quarter Aydin Apartments
Nazilli, Turkey
from
€39,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Polat Group
Affordable Modern 1 and 2-Bed Apartment For Sale in Aydin with Guaranteed Rent Income – Bargain Investment Property in Turkey.  Affordable Investment Property with Rental Income… Stunning Aydin Properties For Sale – Luxury Aegean Apartments With City Views. Rent guaranteed apartments in city center. COMPLATION END OF DECEMBER 2023. Turkish Home Office team are delighted to offer these under constraction modern apartments in Aydin for sale, located a few minutes drive from Univercity and 90minutes drive away from Izmir Airport in the district of Aydin on the Aegan Coast of Turkey. Attractive prices and undergoing lots of development, providing luxury homes for the growing population and numerous overseas investors. Shopping malls, universities and many other facilities in the region allow you to get a return on your investment in a very short time with high and guaranteed rental income. Real estate prices in Aydin is still lower than on the other side of the Aegean Coast. This under contraction development of stylish apartments for sale in Aydin, sits a mere 3km from the Adnan Menderes Univercity and shopping port, 90 minutes drive away from Izmir Airport and approximately 1 hour drive away from Kusadasi. It is an area that offers many everyday amenities for a year-round life in the city with many shops and supermarkets, chemist and medical centres, schools for all ages, banks, post offices and various dining/social options that are all accessible on foot. A modern complex with under construction will be complete end of December 2023, sitting on a private land by a leading and reliable Aydin developer. It consists of one modern apartment blocks of 3 floors, offering 23 homes. 1 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom penthouse duplexes. All meet the latest Turkish government building regulations for the safety and insulation of all newly built homes. The developer assures that all homes have been finished to a high standard. The residential area is walled and gated. It is offers a secure entrance lobby with stairs and lifts to access all floors. Homes are fitted with steel doors and connected to the lobby doors with a video intercom system. All floor plans offer spacious open-plan living areas, a fully fitted modern kitchen with ample cabinet storage units, quality worktops, and all installed with necessary built-in white goods – Oven, hob and an extractor fan. Floor-to-ceiling double-glazed windows and patio doors provide all rooms with plenty of natural daylight; some host balconies to enjoy the beautiful views of nature or the city, depending on the chosen apartment and floor level. Bathrooms are fully tiled from floor to ceiling and installed with modern fittings. Each home hosts a full gas central heating system, and all rooms will have the infrastructure for air conditioning units to be fitted at your additional cost. 1 Bedroom Apartments From €39.000 2 Bedroom Penthouse Duplexes From €75,000 In summary, these beautiful city-view apartments will be ideal for regular city visits, year-round homes or excellent buy-to-let investments in Aydin. Located a short distance from the city center, shapping hall, offering ample local amenities, accessible city and airport links, on-site facilities and a city views for a high annual rental income. We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties… With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors. TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW 
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom butik-proekte - rayon Oba Alaniya
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom butik-proekte - rayon Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€250,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 50 to 156.5 m2. The distance to the sea is 350 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure necessary for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Realting.com
Go