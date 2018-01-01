  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Guarded residence with a gym and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey

Guarded residence with a gym and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€891,338
;
4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer spacious apartments with a view of the city.

The residence features a gym, security, a green area.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school and a kindergarten.

Kadiköy is one of the most ancient areas, situated in the Asian part of Istanbul. It's less bustling and crowded here compared to the other tourist districts. But this is not to say that there is lack of sights in the area. In Kadiköy you'll find numerous shops and galleries, cozy cafes and luxury restaurants, parks and promenades, beautiful historic buildings and places of interest.

New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone na Kleopatre
Alanya, Turkey
from
€215,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Evropeyskom Stambule - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€260,700
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar - Alaniya
Incekum, Turkey
from
€118,000
Residential complex Istanbul
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
€239,561
Residential complex TÖMÜK PANAROMA
Mersin, Turkey
from
€40,000
You are viewing
Guarded residence with a gym and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€891,338
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter New Modern project in Avsallar, Alanya with modern exterior design
Residential quarter New Modern project in Avsallar, Alanya with modern exterior design
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€125,500
A new project in Avsallar, a complex on a hill, surrounded by pine needles, overlooking the sea and nature, the distance to the Mediterranean coast is 1.5 km, to the center of the Avsallar village itself is about 1 km, to the center of the resort of Alanya 24 km Gazipaşa Alanya Airport 64 km, Antalya 100 km. Swimming pool about 30 m and section with water slides Children's pool and jacuzzi for relaxation Indoor pool Turkish bath Sauna Steam room Restroom Fitness Centre Cinema Playroom Children playground BBQ area Gazebos Security Cameras Parking Generator and free Wi-Fi internet. Completion - June 2022.
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€594,500
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a club, swimming pools for children and adults, a landscaped green area, a shopping mall, a covered parking, a fitness room, a sauna, a hamam and a steam bath, a lounge area, a kids' play room. Completion - September, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" System Underfloor heating Video intercom Kitchen appliances (oven, electric cooker) Kitchen cabinetry Air conditioning Wi-Fi Satellite TV Location and nearby infrastructure Market - 500 meters Hospital - 600 meters College - 650 meters Beach - 750 meters Shopping mall - 1.6 km Alanya Castle - 5.5 km Alanya Airport - 35 km
Residential quarter Apartment in Alanya, Oba with high profit potential
Residential quarter Apartment in Alanya, Oba with high profit potential
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€130,000
Distance to the sea 470 mDistance to the center 3500 mAntalya Airport 110 kmGazipasa Airport 40 kmDistance to markets 100 mPublic transport 150 m 17 apartments 1 + 12 apartments 1 + 1 with private garden2 apartments 2 + 12 apartments 2 + 1 with private garden2 apartments 2 + 1 duplex2 apartments 3 + 1 duplex Swimming pool Winter pool Fitness Lobby Cafeteria Restroom Toilets and showers Sauna Security Cameras External lighting Smart phone to login Central satellite system Generator Water tank and hydrophore Underfloor heating systems in bathrooms Household appliances and air conditioning
Realting.com
Go