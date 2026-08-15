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Duplexes for Sale in Alanya, Turkey

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8 properties total found
Duplex 4 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/2
$15,58M
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Duplex 5 rooms in Oba, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/3
$6,86M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Llocated in the Alanya region, the center of tourism, offers you a magnificent view of the d…
$205,107
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
*Alanya/ Mahmutlar* *150 MT. FROM THE SEA *FULL SEA VIEW 4+1 250m2 Duplex 9 & 10. Floor,…
$172,421
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Начало строительства    01.11.2022. Окончание строительства     01.11.2023. При первон…
$332,360
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 5
THE CITY ALANYA PROJECT : Your Dream Mediterranean Lifestyle Awaits Discover Paradise Jus…
$483,347
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TekceTekce
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 5
THE CITY ALANYA PROJECT : Your Dream Mediterranean Lifestyle Awaits Discover Paradise Jus…
$378,043
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Yaylalı, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Yaylalı, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Подходит под гражданство.
$643,277
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