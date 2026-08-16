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Duplexes for Sale in Eyupsultan, Turkey

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6 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 6
Forest View Apartments within an Eco-Friendly Complex in İstanbul Apartments are situated in…
$2,33M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in a Family-Concept Residential Complex with Forest Views in Eyupsultan Alibeykoy…
$588,780
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 6
Forest View Apartments within an Eco-Friendly Complex in İstanbul Apartments are situated in…
$1,23M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 6
Forest View Apartments within an Eco-Friendly Complex in İstanbul Apartments are situated in…
$1,69M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Eyüp İstanbul The apartments are loc…
$1,15M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Floor 5
**LOCATION:** Eyüpsultan / ISTANBUL suitable for citizenship    **CONSTRUCTION AREA…
$523,353
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