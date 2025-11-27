Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Eskişehir
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Duplexes for Sale in Eskişehir, Turkey

Duplex Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Duplex 3 rooms in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Floor 3/3
$2,90M
Leave a request
Duplex 5 rooms in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 4/4
$7,54M
Leave a request
Duplex 5 rooms in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
$177,514
Leave a request
NicoleNicole
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Eskişehir, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go