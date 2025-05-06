Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kusadasi
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Duplexes for Sale in Kusadasi, Turkey

Duplex Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartments Near the Beach and Close to Daily Amenities in Kuşadası Kadınlar Denizi The apart…
$343,600
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 4/3
Spacious Golf Course and Nature View Apartments in Kuşadası Kuşadası, located close to the a…
$528,877
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartments Near the Beach and Close to Daily Amenities in Kuşadası Kadınlar Denizi The apart…
$291,608
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go