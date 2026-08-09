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Duplexes for Sale in Çeşme, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Close to Alaçatı and Beaches in İzmir Çeşme Reisdere Çeşme is one of the importan…
$1,14M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Close to Alaçatı and Beaches in İzmir Çeşme Reisdere Çeşme is one of the importan…
$833,315
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