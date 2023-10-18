Duplexes for Sale in Black Sea Region, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€323,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€285,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalincak, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 8
Spacious Flats with Unique Sea Views in Trabzon Yalincak. The flats are located in Trabzon Y…
€512,000
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Arakli, Turkey
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Arakli, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 8
Affordably Priced Sea View Flat in Surmene Trabzon. The duplex flat for sale is located righ…
€142,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Karsiyaka, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Karsiyaka, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 5
Duplex 4-Bedroom Flat with Unique Sea Views in Trabzon. The modernly designed duplex flat wi…
€192,000

