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Duplexes for Sale in Black Sea Region, Turkey

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Trabzon
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4 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments with Terraces in Tranquil and Comfortable Area in Trabzon Yalıncak The apartments…
$415,269
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Osmanbaba, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Osmanbaba, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 8/8
Duplex Apartment in a Two-Block Complex in Trabzon Akçaabat Söğütlü The duplex apartment is …
$356,275
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Akçaabat, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Akçaabat, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 17/17
Expansive Duplex Apartment in the Panorama 61 Project in Trabzon Akçaabat This elegant duple…
$356,275
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Duplex 4 rooms in Filyos, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Filyos, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
$5,35M
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Properties features in Black Sea Region, Turkey

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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