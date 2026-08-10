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Duplexes for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

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Alanya
8
Muratpasa
45
Serik
21
Aksu
11
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119 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Kepez, Turkey
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Duplex 1 bedroom
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
New residential complex in Antalya – stylish lofts, apartments with gardens and private pool…
$63,340
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/3
Stylish Apartments in a Project Near Golf Courses in Antalya Belek The apartments are locate…
$189,543
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Antalya Altıntaş The apartments for sale are…
$189,543
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/3
Furnished 4-Bedroom Duplex Flat in a Complex with a Pool in Belek, Antalya Belek, one of Ant…
$253,943
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments in a Complex with Social Amenities in Belek, Antalya Belek is one of Antalya's mo…
$209,255
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Duplex 3 rooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 6
$4,07M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Properties for Sale in a Modern Project in Muratpaşa Antalya Memurevleri Neighborhood in Mur…
$330,571
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/5
Flats in a Complex with Rich Amenities near the Beach in Antalya These flats are situated in…
$401,045
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 12
Special Design Apartments Close to the Sea in Alanya Alanya is a developed region in terms o…
$608,515
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Duplex 4 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
$12,20M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor 2/3
Furnished 5-Bedroom Duplex Flat for Sale in Kadriye Antalya Kadriye is one of Antalya's most…
$261,280
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Duplex 5 rooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/3
$9,21M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Floor 2/5
Flats in a Complex with Rich Amenities near the Beach in Antalya These flats are situated in…
$698,289
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/4
Mountain-View Apartments Near the Beach in a Secure Complex with Pool in Antalya These apart…
$286,170
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 4
4-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in a Project in a Central Location in Antalya Memurevleri Neighbo…
$284,315
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Elite Apartments 800 M from the Hospital and Tram Station in Kepez Antalya Apartments for sa…
$173,524
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 3/4
Stylish Design Apartments for Sale Near Acısu River in Belek Antalya Belek, one of Antalya's…
$295,177
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Duplex 4 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
$9,87M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
2 & 3-Bedroom Sea View Luxurious Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in Kalkan Turkey Kalkan…
$342,553
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Duplex 4 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/2
$15,58M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Alanya Bektaş Apartments with Smart Home System and Sea Views Alanya's Bektaş district is a …
$524,125
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/3
Investment Properties Close to All Daily and Social Amenities in Belek Modern properties are…
$296,072
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea and City View Apartments in Çankaya Neighborhood, Kepez, Antalya The apartments are loca…
$807,555
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Duplex 3 rooms in Kuzdere, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Kuzdere, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
$5,81M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 8
Turnkey Apartments Close to the Beach in Antalya Stylish apartments are situated in the tour…
$468,079
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Duplex 5 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
$7,38M
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Duplex 5 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/4
$8,43M
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Duplex 5 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 m²
Floor 3/3
$3,89M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Project with a Pool in Muratpaşa Antalya Zerdalilik Neighborhood, o…
$327,178
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Furnished Apartment in a Secure Complex with Pool in Hurma, Konyaaltı Hurma is a well-establ…
$263,511
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Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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