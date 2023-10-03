Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

Alanya
1162
Sekerhane Mahallesi
1162
Gazipasa
18
Duplex in Antalya, Turkey
Duplex
Antalya, Turkey
€134,598
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 6/7
€242,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 3+2 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+2 in a cozy…
€220,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Konakli, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 3+1 in Conakly We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential …
€198,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 2+1 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a cozy…
€203,500
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 4+1 in Oba We present to your attention the furnished duplex 4+1 in a cozy residentia…
€368,500
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kargyjak We present to your attention the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy resid…
€292,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 2+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present duplex 2+1 in a modern residential complex wit…
€214,500
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Ciplakli, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 5+1 in Gikjilli We are glad to present the furnished duplex 5+1 in a cozy residential…
€226,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 2+1 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a cozy residential c…
€270,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 4+1 in the center of Alanya We present to your attention duplex 4+1 in a cozy residen…
€248,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 5+2 in the center of Alanya We present to your attention the furnished duplex 5+2 in …
€363,000
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
For sale is presented duplex 2+1 with access to the garden. The duplex is located in the Oba…
€236,000
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with sauna, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with sauna, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
We present the project of a new residential complex in Bektash. The complex is built on the …
€600,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential c…
€264,000
Duplex in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€175,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Duraliler, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Duraliler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Apartments in Complex with Pool and Close to Amenities in Antalya Konyaalti The apartments c…
€360,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kadriye, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kadriye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/3
Furnished Turnkey Property in Ideally-Located Complex Close to Golf Courses in Antalya Kadri…
€155,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a modern residenti…
€380,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential c…
€236,500
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Ciplakli, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 4/5
€165,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 3+1 in Oba We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential comp…
€390,000
Duplex in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
Penthouse for sale in the Oba - Alania.Planning apartment 3+1, total area 148 m2, and the di…
€545,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 6/7
Duplex 3+1 in Avsallar We present to your attention the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy resid…
€225,500
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
The construction of a cozy residential complex in the heart of Alanya is being completed, ju…
€129,000
Duplex in Konakli, Turkey
Duplex
Konakli, Turkey
Penthouse for sale in Konakli district - Alania.Planning apartment 2+1, total area 105 m2, a…
€250,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea and Pool View Apartment in Alanya Payallar Alanya is one of the most desired destinatio…
€161,000
Duplex in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
The company Stay Property offers you two apartments for citizenship in the Oba area.The firs…
€490,000
Duplex in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Planned for sale penthouse in Kargyjak.Planning apartment 3+1, total area 187 m2, and the di…
€595,000
Duplex in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
Apartment-penthouse for sale in the Oba - Alania.Planning apartment 2+1, total area 114 m2, …
€430,000

