Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Turkey

Central Anatolia Region
102
Bursa
55
Ankara
33
Aegean Region
27
Kocaeli
25
Muğla
20
Gazipasa
18
Mersin
14
Mudanya
14
Ueskuedar
8
Besevler Mahallesi
6
Eyuepsultan
6
Black Sea Region
5
Bueyuekcekmece
5
Izmir
5
Sisli
5
Yalova
5
Kuecuekcekmece
4
Trabzon
4
Cekmekoey
3
Show more
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
4
3
186 m²
5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€234,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
5
3
208 m²
5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€291,000
Recommend
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
2
2
114 m²
5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€186,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
3
2
136 m²
5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€214,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
114 m²
1
Ultra Luxe Real Estate with Sea and Castle View in the Center of Alanya The real estate is l…
€445,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Avsallar, Turkey
3
1
120 m²
6/8
Apartments in Alanya Avsallar in a Complex with Swimming Pool The apartments to buy in Alany…
€171,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
3
1
112 m²
4
Modern Properties in Complex with Many Social Facilities in the Peaceful Area of Payallar …
€144,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
3
1
85 m²
Modern Apartments in Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Payallar Alanya Stylish apartment…
€200,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
3
2
110 m²
Properties Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Alanya Payallar Payallar has become one of …
€242,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Payallar, Turkey
4
2
120 m²
Sea View Flats Offering Ultra Luxurious and Quality Lifestyle in Alanya Payallar The flats a…
€267,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
3
2
95 m²
City View Luxury Flats in Payallar Alanya Payallar, the flats are situated in, is a developi…
€199,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
3
1
90 m²
Luxurious Properties Close to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Spacious properties are located in …
€190,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
6
1
110 m²
Luxurious Properties Close to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Spacious properties are located in …
€246,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
4
2
180 m²
3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€154,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
6
6
380 m²
3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€425,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yenimahalle, Turkey
5
3
190 m²
4/4
Distinguished apartments in one of the best areas of Yalova Luxury designed apartments for s…
€166,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
5
3
193 m²
5/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€451,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Antalya, Turkey
6
2
245 m²
6
Smart Apartments with Panoramic City Views in One of The Biggest Projects in Kepez Modern ap…
€250,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
4
2
228 m²
1/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€445,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Degirmendere, Turkey
5
3
260 m²
Chic Nature View Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Oba, Alanya Luxury flats a…
€320,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
6
5
357 m²
9/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€264,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
5
4
213 m²
9/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€199,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
4
4
189 m²
9/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€170,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
3
1
120 m²
7
Sea View Apartments with Social Facilities in Alanya Avsallar promises a healthy life where …
€149,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kaytazdere, Turkey
5
2
160 m²
3/3
Flats in a Residential Complex with Swimming Pool in Yalova. The flats are situated in a res…
€158,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Camoba, Turkey
4
3
335 m²
10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€322,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Camoba, Turkey
5
3
276 m²
10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€284,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
3
2
130 m²
5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€475,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Carsi Caddesi, Turkey
5
3
185 m²
5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€474,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bursa, Turkey
6
4
300 m²
9/10
Ready To Move Properties in Well Located Complex in Nilufer. Properties in Bursa are located…
€204,000
Recommend
