Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Turkey

324 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€234,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€291,000
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€186,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€214,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1
Ultra Luxe Real Estate with Sea and Castle View in the Center of Alanya The real estate is l…
€445,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/8
Apartments in Alanya Avsallar in a Complex with Swimming Pool The apartments to buy in Alany…
€171,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Properties in Complex with Many Social Facilities in the Peaceful Area of ​​Payallar …
€144,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Modern Apartments in Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Payallar Alanya Stylish apartment…
€200,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Properties Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Alanya Payallar Payallar has become one of …
€242,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Sea View Flats Offering Ultra Luxurious and Quality Lifestyle in Alanya Payallar The flats a…
€267,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
City View Luxury Flats in Payallar Alanya Payallar, the flats are situated in, is a developi…
€199,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Luxurious Properties Close to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Spacious properties are located in …
€190,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Luxurious Properties Close to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Spacious properties are located in …
€246,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€154,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Floor 3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€425,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yenimahalle, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 4/4
Distinguished apartments in one of the best areas of Yalova Luxury designed apartments for s…
€166,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 5/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€451,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Antalya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Antalya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 6
Smart Apartments with Panoramic City Views in One of The Biggest Projects in Kepez Modern ap…
€250,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Floor 1/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€445,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Degirmendere, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Degirmendere, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Chic Nature View Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Oba, Alanya Luxury flats a…
€320,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 357 m²
Floor 9/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€264,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Floor 9/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€199,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 189 m²
Floor 9/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€170,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea View Apartments with Social Facilities in Alanya Avsallar promises a healthy life where …
€149,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kaytazdere, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kaytazdere, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
Flats in a Residential Complex with Swimming Pool in Yalova. The flats are situated in a res…
€158,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Camoba, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Camoba, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€322,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Camoba, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Camoba, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€284,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€475,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Carsi Caddesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Carsi Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€474,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 9/10
Ready To Move Properties in Well Located Complex in Nilufer. Properties in Bursa are located…
€204,000

