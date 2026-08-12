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Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Turkey

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Antalya
17
Mediterranean Region
129
Aegean Region
30
Marmara Region
138
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42 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
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Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/4
Symphony of Nature and Modernity: Your Two-Story Paradise in FethiyeImagine a place where mo…
$571,996
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$177,812
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments in a Complex with Unique Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova is a rapidly develop…
$165,272
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/3
Duplex 3-Bedroom Apartments 500 m from the Beach in Fethiye Çalış These apartments are locat…
$377,562
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea-Front Apartments in a Central Location in Çınarcık Yalova The sea-view apartments are lo…
$176,830
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a Well-Developed Project in the Center of Altıntaş Altıntaş, a district of Aks…
$331,098
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/4
Mountain-View Apartments Near the Beach in a Secure Complex with Pool in Antalya These apart…
$286,170
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/8
2- and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Social Amenities in a Gated Complex in Gedik, Serik, Antaly…
$167,420
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Floor 4
Nature View Properties Near the Beach in Yalova Çınarcık Çınarcık is one of the popular res…
$175,674
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Sea and Nature View Flats in a Complex with a Pool in Kaytazdere Yalova Located in the Marm…
$177,812
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Apartments for Sale in a Social Compound with Amenities in Alanya Oba The apartments ar…
$295,878
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 5
Brand-New Apartments for Sale Within Walking Distance of All Social Amenities in Mezitli Mer…
$522,138
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 321 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$662,754
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Duplex Apartment for Sale in a Prestigious Complex in Kundu, Antalya This duplex a…
$133,572
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 194 m²
Floor 4/5
Luxury Flats in a Modern Complex with Exclusive Facilities in Yalova Yalova has become one o…
$204,368
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
2 & 3-Bedroom Sea View Luxurious Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in Kalkan Turkey Kalkan…
$342,553
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 3/4
2 and 3 Bedroom Duplex Apartments in Teşvikiye, Yalova Yalova is in an advantageous location…
$146,637
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Floor 7/9
Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer in a Prestigious Residential Complex Odunluk Neighborhood in Nil…
$718,176
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Floor 4/4
Duplex Apartment in a Complex with Pool in Bursa The apartment is located in Mudanya, one of…
$355,624
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 7
Flats with Rich Social Amenities Close to the Sea in Antalya Kundu The project is located in…
$380,899
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious Flats with Matchless Nature Views in Çınarcık Yalova The flats are located in the T…
$152,559
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
City and Sea View Apartments in Alanya Antalya within the Complex The Tepe region, one of th…
$551,007
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$576,157
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 4/3
Spacious Golf Course and Nature View Apartments in Kuşadası Kuşadası, located close to the a…
$576,791
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious Apartments with Nature Views within Walking Distance of the Beach in Çınarcık Yalov…
$244,780
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
Mountain-View Apartments in a Project in Kemer Antalya The apartment project is located in t…
$322,334
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Manavgat, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 9/10
Apartments in a Project with Rich Social Amenities in Manavgat Side Side, located in the eas…
$392,132
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 4/5
Luxury Flats in a Modern Complex with Exclusive Facilities in Yalova Yalova has become one o…
$146,637
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Project with Pool with Healing Water in Yalova Termal The pearl of the Marmara…
$124,699
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 11/12
5-Bedroom Duplex Apartment with Sea and Park View in Lara Antalya This elegant apartment is …
$737,805
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Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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