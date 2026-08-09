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Duplexes for Sale in Kemer, Turkey

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3 properties total found
Duplex 2 rooms in Kemer, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
$4,30M
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Duplex 3 rooms in Kuzdere, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Kuzdere, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
$5,81M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
Mountain-View Apartments in a Project in Kemer Antalya The apartment project is located in t…
$322,334
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