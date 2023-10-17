Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Kemer
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Kemer, Turkey

Duplex To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Kemer, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
Investment Apartments in a Complex Surrounded by Nature in Kemer Arslanbucak Apartments for …
€205,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Kemer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
New Apartment with Mountain View in a Complex with Pool in Kemer The apartment is located in…
€193,000

Properties features in Kemer, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir