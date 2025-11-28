Show property on map Show properties list
Duplexes for Sale in Kepez, Turkey

13 properties total found
Duplex 6 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/2
$5,91M
Duplex 4 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
$4,93M
Duplex 5 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/3
$6,43M
Sky ApartmentsSky Apartments
Duplex 5 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
$4,23M
Duplex 6 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Floor 3/3
$9,57M
Duplex 6 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 m²
Floor 3
$7,19M
MIPIFMIPIF
Duplex 5 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 m²
Floor 3/3
$3,88M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartments Close to Shopping Malls and Main Roads in Kepez Yükseliş Neighborhood, located in…
$157,110
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartments Close to Shopping Malls and Main Roads in Kepez Yükseliş Neighborhood, located in…
$113,369
VernaVerna
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 4
Centrally Located Flats for Sale within Walking Distance of Tram Kepez, one of the central d…
$111,883
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea and City View Apartments in Çankaya Neighborhood, Kepez, Antalya The apartments are loca…
$815,671
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Elite Apartments 800 M from the Hospital and Tram Station in Kepez Antalya Apartments for sa…
$173,524
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Elite Apartments 800 M from the Hospital and Tram Station in Kepez Antalya Apartments for sa…
$196,660
