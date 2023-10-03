Pool Duplexes for Sale in Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Duplexes

Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Turkey

Central Anatolia Region
102
Bursa
55
Ankara
33
Aegean Region
27
Kocaeli
25
Muğla
20
Gazipasa
18
Mersin
14
Show more
Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 689 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 6/7
€242,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 3+2 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+2 in a cozy…
€220,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Konakli, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 3+1 in Conakly We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential …
€198,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 2+1 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a cozy…
€203,500
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/4
€368,500
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kargyjak We present to your attention the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy resid…
€292,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 2+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present duplex 2+1 in a modern residential complex wit…
€214,500
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Ciplakli, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 5+1 in Gikjilli We are glad to present the furnished duplex 5+1 in a cozy residential…
€226,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 2+1 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a cozy residential c…
€270,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 4+1 in the center of Alanya We present to your attention duplex 4+1 in a cozy residen…
€248,000
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
For sale is presented duplex 2+1 with access to the garden. The duplex is located in the Oba…
€236,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential c…
€264,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a modern residenti…
€380,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential c…
€236,500
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 3+1 in Oba We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential comp…
€390,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 6/7
Duplex 3+1 in Avsallar We present to your attention the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy resid…
€225,500
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
The construction of a cozy residential complex in the heart of Alanya is being completed, ju…
€129,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 7/8
Duplex 5+1 in Avsallar We are glad to present duplex 5+1 in a modern residential complex wit…
€164,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 5/6
Duplex 5+1 is the first coastline in Mahmutlar We are glad to present the furnished duplex 5…
€296,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/8
Duplex 2+1 in Avsallar We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a modern residenti…
€170,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 2+1 in Oba We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a modern residential co…
€329,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/7
Duplex 2+1 in Mahmutlar We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a modern resident…
€193,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/4
Duplex 4+1 in Kestel We present to your attention the furnished duplex 4+1 in a cozy residen…
€253,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 5+1 in Oba We present to your attention the furnished duplex 5+1 in a cozy residentia…
€363,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 2+1 in Oba We present to your attention the furnished duplex 2+1 in a modern resident…
€262,000
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 5
Equipment and air conditioners as a gift in all apartments. Residence in Oba. Technique: ref…
€211,500
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 4
New complex in Oba We are glad to present a new complex with its own infrastructure. Located…
€137,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 10/11
Duplex 4+1 in Mahmutlar We present to your attention the furnished duplex 4+1 in a cozy resi…
€308,000
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence 100 meters from the sea in Kargyjak We are glad to present you a new residence…
€182,000
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 5
New complex in Oba We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastructure. L…
€150,000

Properties features in Turkey

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir