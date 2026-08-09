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Duplexes for Sale in Mersin, Turkey

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Mezitli
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10 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 15
New Investment Apartments 200 Meters from the Sea in Mersin Apartments in Mersin, Tece situa…
$246,196
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments-duplexes 1 + 1 in a premium class complex, Tomyuk, MersinComplex surrendered, sea…
$171,502
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 16
Investment Properties in a Project with Extensive Facilities in Mersin Mersin, the pearl of …
$176,042
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 12
1+1 duplex apartments in a new complex in Mersin, TegeThe complex costs from 1 blockComplex …
$66,314
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Duplex 6 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Floor 13/14
New elite complex in Mezitli, MersinFirst coastlineSuitable for Turkish citizenshipSuitable …
$628,839
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 5
Brand-New Apartments for Sale Within Walking Distance of All Social Amenities in Mezitli Mer…
$522,138
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 13
Duplexes 4+1Ayash, Mersin.Panoramic view of the sea, mountainsSuitable for Turkish residence…
$356,723
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 13
New Apartments for Sale in a Valuable Location in Mersin Mezitli New apartments for sale ar…
$189,857
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Duplex 3 rooms in Tasucu, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Tasucu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
$4,84M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 15
New Investment Apartments 200 Meters from the Sea in Mersin Apartments in Mersin, Tece situa…
$293,091
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Properties features in Mersin, Turkey

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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