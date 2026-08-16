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Duplexes for Sale in Beylikduzu, Turkey

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9 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View and Balcony Apartments for Sale in Beylikdüzü İstanbul Sea view apartments are loca…
$460,382
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Duplex 7 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 7 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View and Balcony Apartments for Sale in Beylikdüzü İstanbul Sea view apartments are loca…
$660,497
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 4
Chic Apartments in a Complex with Pool in İstanbul Beylikdüzü Apartments are situated on the…
$414,112
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View and Balcony Apartments for Sale in Beylikdüzü İstanbul Sea view apartments are loca…
$621,168
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 12
Luxury Flats with High Investment Value in Istanbul Beylikduzu Luxury flats in Istanbul Beyl…
$535,570
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 12
Key Ready Real Estate in İstanbul Beylikdüzü Key ready real estate is situated in Beylikdüzü…
$397,918
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 12
Luxury Flats with High Investment Value in Istanbul Beylikduzu Luxury flats in Istanbul Beyl…
$520,532
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 12
Luxury Flats with High Investment Value in Istanbul Beylikduzu Luxury flats in Istanbul Beyl…
$500,868
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 5
$816,187
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