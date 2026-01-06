Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Efeler
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Duplexes for Sale in Efeler, Turkey

Duplex Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Duplex 5 rooms in Efeler, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/3
$1,58M
Leave a request
Duplex 5 rooms in Efeler, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Floor 4/4
$1,23M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 rooms in Efeler, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 4/4
$1,85M
Leave a request
OneOne
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go