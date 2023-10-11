Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

Fatih Mahallesi
8
Basiskele
4
Sahil Mahallesi
4
Balaban Mahallesi
3
Izmit
3
25 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€185,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€147,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€138,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€292,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€235,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€215,000
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€186,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€242,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€176,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Panayir, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Panayir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 277 m²
Floor 3/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€337,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Panayir, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Panayir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€173,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Guendogdu, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Flats with Scenic Forest Views in Kocaeli Izmit Kocaeli is one of the most important commerc…
€195,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Guendogdu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Flats with Scenic Forest Views in Kocaeli Izmit Kocaeli is one of the most important commerc…
€124,000
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Guendogdu, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Flats with Scenic Forest Views in Kocaeli Izmit Kocaeli is one of the most important commerc…
€100,000
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 134 m²
Floor 5/5
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social f…
€384,900
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 134 m²
Floor 5/5
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social facili…
€388,100
Duplex 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/5
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
€284,100
Duplex 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
Wonderful Apartment 1 + 1 in BaşiskeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
€235,700
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 254 m²
Floor 6/6
Elite penthouse with a terrace of 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a qui…
€416,200
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 166 m²
Floor 6/6
Elite penthouse with terrace 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet gr…
€175,100
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Izmit, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
The residential complex project in the Chayyrkey area is the city of Kocaeli. The project is…
€170,599
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 229 m²
Floor 5/5
New duplex 4 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
€334,000
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 152 m²
Floor 5/5
New duplex 3 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
€175,800
Duplex 3 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 5/5
New penthouse with terrace 2 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure …
€167,700
Duplex 2 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/1
New duplex in Garden 1 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nat…
€145,500

