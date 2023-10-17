Show property on map Show properties list
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
New Apartments with City Views in Ankara Çankaya Çankaya is a central location where people…
€167,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ankara, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 5
Centrally Located Real Estate Offering Advantageous Investment Opportunity in Ankara, Cankay…
€218,000
Duplex 8 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 8 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 10
Area 612 m²
Number of floors 40
Valley View Properties in an Energy Saving Environmentally Friendly Project in Ankara Cankay…
€1,55M
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 40
Valley View Properties in an Energy Saving Environmentally Friendly Project in Ankara Cankay…
€658,000
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 5
New Real Estate in an Advantageous Location Offering Investment Opportunity in Keçiören Bran…
€152,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with parking, with with repair in Ankara, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Properties in New Boutique Project in Incek Ankara The new build properties in Ankar…
€191,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ankara, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylishly Designed New Apartments in a Boutique Project in İncek, Ankara The chic apartments…
€143,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ankara, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Stylish Design in Boutique Project in Ankara Incek The new build a…
€171,000
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Mamak, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 25
New Build Spacious Flats in Luxury Complex in Ankara Mamak The stylish flats are located in …
€304,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylishly Designed New Apartments in a Secure Complex in İncek, Ankara New apartments in Ank…
€152,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
Elegant Apartments in a Boutique Complex with a Garden in Incek Ankara The apartments to buy…
€218,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 4
Elegant Apartments in a Boutique Complex with a Garden in Incek Ankara The apartments to buy…
€199,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 5
Investment Apartments in a Boutique Project in Ankara Incek New-build apartments are located…
€169,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 7
New-Build Flats Offering Investment Opportunity in Ankara Cankaya Elegant flats are located …
€156,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern Apartments in Central Location in Ankara Cankaya The stylish apartments are located i…
€154,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 281 m²
Floor 1/4
Brand New Properties in a Residential Complex in Ankara Cankaya Luxury properties are locate…
€769,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Flats in Boutique Project in Ankara Eryaman The stylish flats are located in Ankara,…
€144,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 5
New Apartments with Panoramic City View in Çankaya Ankara Panoramic city views apartments l…
€234,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Within Walking Distance of All Amenities in Ankara Dikmen Apartments are located …
€285,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 7
Centrally Located City View Flats for Sale in Ankara Cankaya The modernly designed flats for…
€190,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
Duplex Property for Sale in Ankara Kecioren Near Public Transportation The property is in a …
€188,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 6
Stylish Flats in Project with Modern Design in Ankara Incek The new build flats in Ankara ar…
€116,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 6
Stylish Flats in Project with Modern Design in Ankara Incek The new build flats in Ankara ar…
€114,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 5
Elegant Boutique Apartments for Sale Incek Ankara These brand new apartments in Ankara are l…
€175,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Flats for Sale in Ankara Golbasi in a Boutique Project New flats in Ankara are locat…
€141,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Ankara, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Ankara, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 6
Brand New Luxury Properties with Valley Views in Cankaya, Ankara The luxury properties for s…
€352,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Ankara, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Ankara, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 6
Brand New Luxury Properties with Valley Views in Cankaya, Ankara The luxury properties for s…
€219,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ankara, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 4
New Apartments with Stylish Design in Ankara Incek The apartments are located in İncek, Anka…
€125,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with with repair in Ankara, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 4
Advantageous Priced Duplex Flats in Ankara Gölbaşı The advantageously priced flats are situ…
€110,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Centrally Located Apartments in Ankara Cankaya Çankaya is one of the most developed areas in…
€193,000

