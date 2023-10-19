Duplexes for Sale in Nilufer, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Niluefer, Turkey

Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Floor 9/10
Luxe Apartments in a Complex with Rich Facilities in Bursa. The apartments are situated in a…
€683,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 5/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€452,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 424 m²
Floor 4/6
Well-Located Real Estate with Smart Home System in Bursa. Smart real estate is located in a …
€248,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious Properties in a New Housing Project for Sale in Bursa. Spacious properties with 3 b…
€123,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
Floor 4/5
Flats with Wide Usage Areas in Complex with Security in Bursa. The spacious flats suitable f…
€123,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/5
Well Located Apartments with City and Mountain Views in Bursa. New apartments are located in…
€212,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Floor 9/10
Apartments with Smart Home Systems in Bursa City Center. The apartments with smart home syst…
€361,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 5/6
Ready to Move Flats in a New Complex with Pool in Bursa. The residential complex with a swim…
€239,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 17/17
Duplex Flat with Aquapark and Olympic Pool in Bursa Nilufer. The duplex flat is situated in …
€572,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 3/3
Mountain View Duplex Apartment with a Terrace in Bursa. The duplex apartment in Bursa, Niluf…
€108,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Uecevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Uecevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 10/10
Investment Flats in Centrally Located Project in Bursa Nilufer. The flats are located in Bur…
€200,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Floor 8/8
Well-Located Apartments with Spacious Design in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments are located in…
€234,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with central heating, with parking in Balat Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Balat Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Floor 6/6
Apartments with Shared Pool and Parking Lot in Bursa Nilufer. 5+1 duplexes and 3+1 apartment…
€244,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Floor 8/9
Spacious Apartments in Prestigious Complex in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments with spacious de…
€707,000

