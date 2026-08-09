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Duplexes for Sale in Nilufer, Turkey

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8 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Floor 7/9
Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer in a Prestigious Residential Complex Odunluk Neighborhood in Nil…
$721,411
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Floor 10/10
3-Bedroom Apartments with Communal Pool in Nilüfer Ataevler Ataevler is one of Nilüfer's wel…
$241,616
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Floor 9/10
Smart Flats Close to the Amenities in Bursa Nilüfer The flats are in the Cumhuriyet neighbor…
$337,583
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/3
1, 2 & 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex in Bursa Nilüfer The apartments are situated in the…
$101,128
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 4/5
City View Spacious Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer Özlüce Nilüfer is a modern living area prefer…
$463,456
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 7/8
Bursa Nilüfer Karaman Apartments for Sale with City and Uludağ View Apartments for sale in B…
$203,648
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/3
1, 2 & 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex in Bursa Nilüfer The apartments are situated in the…
$130,013
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/3
1, 2 & 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex in Bursa Nilüfer The apartments are situated in the…
$153,715
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