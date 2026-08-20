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Duplexes for Sale in Basaksehir, Turkey

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1 property total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Spacious Properties with Balconies in a Comprehensive Complex in Başakşehir Başakşehir hosts…
$651 421
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