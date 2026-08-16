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Duplexes for Sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

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13 properties total found
Duplex 5 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/4
$8,72M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/4
Mountain-View Apartments Near the Beach in a Secure Complex with Pool in Antalya These apart…
$286,170
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Duplex 5 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
$7,38M
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Duplex 5 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 5/5
$7,85M
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Duplex 5 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/4
$8,43M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
$9,87M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/4
$15,23M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
$12,20M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 5
Flats in a Holiday Concept Project with Pools in Antalya Konyaaltı Flats for sale are situat…
$526,316
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Duplex 3 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
$9,71M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
$12,32M
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Duplex 5 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 4/5
$540,620
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Furnished Apartment in a Secure Complex with Pool in Hurma, Konyaaltı Hurma is a well-establ…
$261,423
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