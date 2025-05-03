Show property on map Show properties list
Duplexes for Sale in Serik, Turkey

13 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/3
Stylish Flats Near the Amenities in Belek Antalya Belek is an elite tourist resort with a be…
$141,220
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/3
Investment Properties Close to All Daily and Social Amenities in Belek Modern properties are…
$264,641
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
Flats in an Advantageous Location with Pool in a Complex in Kadriye Flats for sale are situa…
$251,683
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/3
Furnished Apartments in an Elite Complex with a Pool Near the Beach in Belek The apartments …
$386,386
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 1
Well Designed Investment Flats Near the Golf Course and the Beach in Belek Antalya The flats…
$360,017
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 2/2
Furnished Apartment Close to the Golf in Antalya Belek The apartment is located in Antalya'…
$276,415
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 2/3
6 Bedroom Large and Luxury Apartment in Kadriye Belek Belek, which is the center of tourism …
$534,881
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/3
Furnished Apartments in an Elite Complex with a Pool Near the Beach in Belek The apartments …
$283,806
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 2/3
Ready to Move Furnished Duplex Apartment in an Elite Complex in Belek The apartment for sale…
$317,287
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
Properties in a Complex with Pool near Golf Courses and Social Amenities in Belek Antalya Th…
$206,465
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartment in an Elite Complex with Pool Close to Public Beach and Golf Course in Belek, Seri…
$213,714
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/2
Investment 4 Bedroom Flats in an Elite Complex with a Pool in Antalya Belek Flats are centra…
$349,594
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
Furnished Duplex Apartment Close to Golf Courses in Belek Apartment is situated in Belek. Be…
$159,460
