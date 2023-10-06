Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Istanbul
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Beylikduezue
10
Ueskuedar
8
Eyuepsultan
6
Kuecuekcekmece
6
Sisli
6
Basaksehir
5
Bueyuekcekmece
5
Kadikoey
5
190 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 6
Istanbul Real Estate in a Luxurious Complex in Uskudar. Stunning real estate is located in h…
€667,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Chic Real Estate by the Forest in Istanbul Eyupsultan. This real estate is situated in the h…
€1,25M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 14
Investment Apartments for Sale in Istanbul Kucukcekmece. The contemporary city view apartmen…
€426,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 10
New Build Apartments Close to Amenities in Istanbul Eyupsultan. The apartments are located i…
€315,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 22
New investment residence in Kartala We are glad to present you a new investment residence wi…
€228,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 5
Investment complex in Beilikduzu We are glad to present a new investment complex with its o…
€254,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 6
New complex in Beylikduzu We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastru…
€400,000
1 room Duplex with BBQ area, with concierge in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room Duplex with BBQ area, with concierge
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 8
€255,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms gym, with children playground, with parking covered in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms gym, with children playground, with parking covered
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 4
Elite complex in Beilikduzu We present to your attention an elite complex with its own infr…
€231,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms gym, with children playground, with parking covered in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms gym, with children playground, with parking covered
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 4
New complex in Beylikduzu We are glad to present a new complex with its own infrastructure.…
€168,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sauna, gym, with children playground in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sauna, gym, with children playground
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 5
Investment complex in Beilikduzu We present to your attention an investment complex with it…
€230,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new residence with its own compl…
€1,02M
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 19
€250,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 3
New elite residence in Zeytinburnu We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its…
€998,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with children playground, with parking covered, with BBQ area in Kadikoey, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with children playground, with parking covered, with BBQ area
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 13
New elite complex in Kadykyo We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own i…
€712,500
Duplex 3 bedrooms gym, with children playground, with parking covered in Kadikoey, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms gym, with children playground, with parking covered
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 15
Elite complex in Kadykyo We are glad to present an elite complex with its own infrastructure…
€970,000
1 room Duplex with sauna, gym, with children playground in Sariyer, Turkey
1 room Duplex with sauna, gym, with children playground
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 17
€1,20M
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beykoz, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 31
€643,000
1 room Duplex with sauna, gym, with children playground in Pendik, Turkey
1 room Duplex with sauna, gym, with children playground
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 7
€145,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 5
€536,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Kadikoey, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 12
€2,73M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
€175,900
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 40
€501,500
Duplex 2 bedrooms with children playground, with parking covered, with BBQ area in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with children playground, with parking covered, with BBQ area
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 5
€185,500
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 12
€350,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with central heating, with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with central heating, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Design Apartments Close to All Amenities in Istanbul. Luxury apartments in Istanbul a…
€880,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments in Bahcesehir Istanbul with Modern Design. Apartments are located in the heart of…
€653,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments in Bahcesehir Istanbul with Modern Design. Apartments are located in the heart of…
€642,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 12
Smart Apartments in a Secure Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Luxury apartments are located i…
€348,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Beyoglu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments in Beyoglu Istanbul with Modern City Concept. Apartments are located in Beyoglu, …
€1,25M

