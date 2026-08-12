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Duplexes for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

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Beylikduzu
9
Buyukcekmece
6
Basaksehir
3
Eyupsultan
6
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75 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Near the Coast and Shopping Center in a Central Location in İstanbul Maltepe Loca…
$346,221
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea View Apartments with Pool in Büyükçekmece Marina Apartments for sale are located in Büyü…
$1,80M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
City-View Real Estate Near the Coast in Üsküdar İstanbul The real estate is located on the A…
$733,988
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 719 m²
Number of floors 17
Elegant Real Estate in Brand Project in Bakırköy İstanbul The real estate is located on the …
$6,41M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments within Walking Distance of Transportation Options in Maltepe Istanbul Maltepe is …
$402,770
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments within Walking Distance of Transportation Options in Maltepe Istanbul Maltepe is …
$443,376
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pendik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments for Sale in a Secure Residential Complex in Pendik, Istanbul Pendik, one of Istan…
$474,323
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View and Balcony Apartments for Sale in Beylikdüzü İstanbul Sea view apartments are loca…
$620,889
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Beykoz, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 5
Bosphorus and Sea View Apartments in a Project in İstanbul Turkey Located on Istanbul's Asia…
$2,80M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Near the Coast and Shopping Center in a Central Location in İstanbul Maltepe Loca…
$372,943
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Pendik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments for Sale in a Secure Residential Complex in Pendik, Istanbul Pendik, one of Istan…
$755,915
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Complex Within Walking Distance of Tram in İstanbul Zeytinburnu The apartments…
$727,064
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Duplex 6 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with Extensive Social Amenities in Bakırköy, Istanbul Bakırköy stands out as one …
$4,50M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kursun Sokagi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kursun Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 10/10
2-Bedroom Furnished Duplex Apartment in the Kuleli Poyraz Evleri 2 Project in İstanbul Şişli…
$235,345
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Spacious Properties with Balconies in a Comprehensive Complex in Başakşehir Başakşehir hosts…
$649,741
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Sea View Apartments within a Peaceful Complex in Kadıköy İstanbul Apartments are situated on…
$1,67M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Besiktas, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/6
Spacious Apartments 700 Meters to the Beach in Beşiktaş, Istanbul The apartments are located…
$685,517
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Hotel Rooms for Sale in İstanbul Küçükçekmece Basin Ekspres Road with a Guaranteed Rental In…
$600,116
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in a Family-Concept Residential Complex with Forest Views in Eyupsultan Alibeykoy…
$588,575
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments for Sale Only 600 m from the Marina in Büyükçekmece Büyükçekmece is one of İstanb…
$380,843
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 5
City View Apartments on the Main Road in Maltepe İstanbul Maltepe, located on the Anatolian …
$419,128
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 15
Investment Apartments on a Main Road in Başakşehir İstanbul Başakşehir is a popular investme…
$619,735
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments for Sale Close to the Sea and Metro in Moda, Kadıköy The apartments are situated …
$733,988
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Secure Complex 600 Meters Away from Marina in Büyükçekmece The apartments for …
$415,465
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Duplex 7 rooms in Dayekadin Sokagi, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Dayekadin Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 4/4
$18,02M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Hotel Rooms for Sale in İstanbul Küçükçekmece Basin Ekspres Road with a Guaranteed Rental In…
$385,459
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in 25 Carsi Eczanesi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
25 Carsi Eczanesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 7/4
Only a few 3+1 apartments left – extremely limited stock! Price starts from just $405,000…
$400,000
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 15
Investment Apartments on a Main Road in Başakşehir İstanbul Başakşehir is a popular investme…
$538,950
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Duplex 7 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Duplex 7 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 6
City View Flats Near the Coast in Üsküdar İstanbul The flats are located in the Üsküdar dist…
$733,988
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 14
Apartments within Walking Distance of Transport Links and Social Amenities in Kadıköy The ap…
$1,03M
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Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

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with Terrace
with Sea view
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