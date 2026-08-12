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Duplexes for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

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Antalya
17
Alanya
8
Muratpasa
45
Serik
21
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129 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Kepez, Turkey
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Duplex 1 bedroom
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
New residential complex in Antalya – stylish lofts, apartments with gardens and private pool…
$63,340
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/3
Stylish Apartments in a Project Near Golf Courses in Antalya Belek The apartments are locate…
$188,204
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Properties for Sale in a Modern Project in Muratpaşa Antalya Memurevleri Neighborhood in Mur…
$266,718
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Duplex 4 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/2
$15,58M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 1
Furnished Flat in a Seaside Complex with Pool in Alanya Kestel This stylish flat is located …
$170,059
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Duplex 4 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
$9,87M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Smart Home Systems, Walking Distance to the Sea in Antalya Lara Güzeloba Lar…
$670,836
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a Well-Developed Project in the Center of Altıntaş Altıntaş, a district of Aks…
$331,098
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Duplex 6 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Floor 13/14
New elite complex in Mezitli, MersinFirst coastlineSuitable for Turkish citizenshipSuitable …
$628,839
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/3
Furnished 4-Bedroom Duplex Flat in a Complex with a Pool in Belek, Antalya Belek, one of Ant…
$253,943
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Duplex 5 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 m²
Floor 3/3
$3,89M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/4
Mountain-View Apartments Near the Beach in a Secure Complex with Pool in Antalya These apart…
$286,170
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/8
2- and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Social Amenities in a Gated Complex in Gedik, Serik, Antaly…
$167,420
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Duplex 5 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 4/5
$4,60M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 5
Apartments with Underfloor Heating in Muratpaşa, Antalya Bayındır Neighborhood is one of the…
$272,491
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments-duplexes 1 + 1 in a premium class complex, Tomyuk, MersinComplex surrendered, sea…
$171,502
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Sea View Apartments for Sale in a Socially Active Complex in Alanya The apartments are locat…
$618,605
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Duplex 5 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 4/5
$540,620
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 4/4
Elegant Apartments Near the Amenities in Alanya Payallar Alanya Payallar is one of the favo…
$120,682
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/3
Furnished Apartments in an Elite Complex with a Pool Near the Beach in Belek The apartments …
$366,639
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 8
Investment-Friendly Apartments Near Güllük Street in Muratpaşa Antalya These apartments are …
$280,724
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Duplex 4 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
$12,20M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 6/6
New Apartments in a Complex with Fitness Center Close to the Sea in Antalya Muratpaşa These …
$375,132
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 8
Investment Apartments in a Holiday Concept Project in Altıntaş Antalya Stylishly designed ap…
$566,920
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 5
Flats in a Holiday Concept Project with Pools in Antalya Konyaaltı Flats for sale are situat…
$524,199
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Apartments for Sale in a Social Compound with Amenities in Alanya Oba The apartments ar…
$295,878
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 5
Brand-New Apartments for Sale Within Walking Distance of All Social Amenities in Mezitli Mer…
$522,138
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Duplex 4 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
$4,94M
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 12
1+1 duplex apartments in a new complex in Mersin, TegeThe complex costs from 1 blockComplex …
$66,314
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Floor 2/5
Flats in a Complex with Rich Amenities near the Beach in Antalya These flats are situated in…
$696,238
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Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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