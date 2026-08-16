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Duplexes for Sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

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Ankara
16
Eskişehir
10
Cankaya
10
Golbasi
3
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26 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
1-3 Bedroom Apartments with Indoor Parking in Ankara Çankaya As the capital of Turkey, Ankar…
$198,959
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
Floor 38/40
Valley-View Apartments in an Ecological Project in Çankaya Ankara The environmentally friend…
$859,456
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Duplex 4 rooms in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/2
$3,00M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Etimesgut, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 22
New Apartments in a Stylish Project in Etimesgut, Ankara Located in the west of Ankara, Etim…
$829,381
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Terraces in Dikmen Öveçler Ankara is one of the most developed and livable c…
$184,607
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Terraces in Dikmen Öveçler Ankara is one of the most developed and livable c…
$219,780
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TekceTekce
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Etimesgut, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 22
New Apartments in a Stylish Project in Etimesgut, Ankara Located in the west of Ankara, Etim…
$953,152
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 7
Spacious and Elegant New Apartments in Küçükesat, Çankaya The capital of Turkey, Ankara is …
$230,191
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Duplex 5 rooms in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
$177,881
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Duplex 6 rooms in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
$3,05M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/3
$4,36M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Apartments with Smart Home Technology in a Secure Complex in Ankara Turkey Ankara is not onl…
$607,287
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3-Bedroom Investment Apartments in a Prime Location in Ankara Gölbaşı The apartments a…
$219,780
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Etimesgut, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 22
New Apartments in a Stylish Project in Etimesgut, Ankara Located in the west of Ankara, Etim…
$449,971
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Duplex 6 rooms in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/4
$2,73M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Apartments with Smart Home Technology in a Secure Complex in Ankara Turkey Ankara is not onl…
$607,287
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Duplex 3 rooms in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Floor 3/3
$2,91M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/3
$3,20M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
New Flats for Sale in İncek Ankara Located along Ankara’s modern development axis, İncek has…
$131,868
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Duplex 5 rooms in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 4/4
$7,56M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 3/3
$3,49M
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Duplex 7 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 7 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 44
Luxurious Apartments within a Beach Concept Complex in Ankara Ankara, the capital of Turkey,…
$2,92M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 6
Brand-New City-View Apartments Near Kızılay in Çankaya, Ankara Çankaya is one of the largest…
$183,585
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Duplex 5 rooms in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 7/7
$7,50M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments for Sale Within Walking Distance of Daily Needs in İncek, Ankara The brand-new ap…
$144,328
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 10
Forest-View Apartments in a Complex with an Indoor Gym in Dikmen, Çankaya, Ankara Ankara, th…
$314,633
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