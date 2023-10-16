Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

25 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dagbelen, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Panoramic Sea View Detached Villas in Bodrum Yalikavak The villas for sale in Bodrum Yalikav…
€1,24M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Aegean Region, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
Chic Flats in the Prestigious Project Near the Sea in Fethiye Fethiye is located in Muğla, a…
€390,000
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
Chic Flats in the Prestigious Project Near the Sea in Fethiye Fethiye is located in Muğla, a…
€225,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Aegean Region, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern Properties with Gardens Close to the Beaches in Fethiye Muğla Fethiye, a district of …
€350,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Aegean Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/3
Modernly Designed Apartments Close to the Beach in Fethiye Mugla Apartments are located in F…
€399,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€475,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€475,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 314 m²
Luxe Sea View Apartments in Project with Private Cove in the Forest in Bodrum Apartments are…
€2,93M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Luxe Sea View Apartments in Project with Private Cove in the Forest in Bodrum Apartments are…
€2,75M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 217 m²
Luxe Sea View Apartments in Project with Private Cove in the Forest in Bodrum Apartments are…
€2,03M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Luxe Sea View Apartments in Project with Private Cove in the Forest in Bodrum Apartments are…
€1,82M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Kemikler, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Kemikler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
Real Estate for Sale in a Comprehensive Project Intertwined with Nature in Milas The investm…
€202,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/3
Smart Apartments in a Complex with Pool and Security in Gumbet Bodrum The luxury apartments …
€622,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/4
Duplex Apartment Close to the Airport and Marina in Muğla Milas One of the famous tourist de…
€434,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Karakecililer, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/3
Key-Ready Duplex Apartment for Investment Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Fethiye Feth…
€284,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bozyer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bozyer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/3
Investment Flats Close to All Amenities in Mugla Fethiye The flats are located in Fethiye, t…
€304,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Bozyer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Bozyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/3
Investment 3-Bedroom Properties Close to Amenities in Mugla Fethiye The properties are locat…
€216,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Apartments in Seafront Complex with Private Pier in Unique Location of Bodrum Yalikavak The …
€1,10M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center in Buca, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Buca, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 4
€542,564
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with internet in Kuetahya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with internet
Kuetahya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 173 m²
Floor 9/9
Stunning duplex 4 + 1 in a new chic houseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will be …
€276,400
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with internet in Kuetahya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with internet
Kuetahya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Floor 9/9
Lux Duplex 3 + 1 in a terrific HouseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will be built…
€220,200
Duplex 2 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
Suite duplex 1 + 1 on the shores of the Aegean Sea in a chic residenceArea: Izmir, Cesme, Al…
€135,800
Duplex 2 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/2
Loft duplex 1 + 1 on the shores of the Aegean Sea in a chic residenceArea: Izmir, Cesme, Ala…
€136,800
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/2
Grand duplex 2 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme…
€174,100
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with internet in Yenifoca, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with internet
Yenifoca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
Duplex 2 + 2 in a cozy complex with its beach in FocaArea: Izmir, Foca, FatihDistance to the…
€341,900

