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Duplexes for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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Muğla
17
Bodrum
9
Fethiye
8
Izmir
7
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30 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
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Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/4
Symphony of Nature and Modernity: Your Two-Story Paradise in FethiyeImagine a place where mo…
$571,996
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
4-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in a Complex in Fethiye Center Fethiye is one of the most popular…
$218,605
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Duplex 4 rooms in Efeler, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 4/4
$1,83M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 3-Bedroom Apartments 700 m from the Sea in Fethiye Fethiye is a prestigious coastal d…
$349,556
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Close to Alaçatı and Beaches in İzmir Çeşme Reisdere Çeşme is one of the importan…
$1,14M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments with a Shared Pool Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Fethiye Muğla The luxu…
$261,280
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 328 m²
Number of floors 1
Residence Apartments in a Privileged Seafront Project in Bodrum Türkbükü The apartments for …
$3,21M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Karşıyaka, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Floor 9/9
Brand-New Seafront Duplex Apartment with Sea View in Karşıyaka, İzmir This brand-new duplex …
$1,05M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 173 m²
Floor 1/3
Brand-New Apartments on the Most Prestigious Coastline of Bodrum Apartments for sale are loc…
$1,37M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 4/3
Spacious Golf Course and Nature View Apartments in Kuşadası Kuşadası, located close to the a…
$576,791
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 31/3
Jalykawak, DermilDuplex 175m 2Boutique residence of 16 villas and apartments3 +13 bathroomsP…
$600,000
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Duplex 5 rooms in Efeler, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Floor 4/4
$1,22M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Karşıyaka, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 5/5
Brand New Duplex Apartments Near the Coast in İzmir The duplex apartments in İzmir are locat…
$178,336
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Spacious Balcony Apartments with Rich Social Facilities in Bodrum Türkbükü Türkbükü, one of …
$1,35M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Konak, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 8/8
Apartments Close to the Coast in a Secure Building in Konak, İzmir Konak is one of the most …
$830,085
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/3
Brand-New Apartments on the Most Prestigious Coastline of Bodrum Apartments for sale are loc…
$1,03M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea- and City-View Apartments in a Project with a Pool in Bodrum Konacık These apartments ar…
$821,992
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea-View Duplex Apartment Near Promenade in Fethiye Fethiye is one of the Mediterranean’s mo…
$501,750
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments with Shared Pool Close to the Beach in Kuşadası These stylish apartments are situ…
$241,616
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
Elegant Apartments in a Quality Project in a Central Location in Fethiye Fethiye, with its m…
$201,163
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Konak, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 8/8
Apartments Close to the Coast in a Secure Building in Konak, İzmir Konak is one of the most …
$682,103
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/3
Duplex 3-Bedroom Apartments 500 m from the Beach in Fethiye Çalış These apartments are locat…
$377,831
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Duplex 5 rooms in Efeler, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/3
$1,57M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Konak, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 8/10
Apartment in a Newly Built Family-Oriented Building in İzmir Alsancak The specially designed…
$927,198
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Close to Alaçatı and Beaches in İzmir Çeşme Reisdere Çeşme is one of the importan…
$833,315
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
Flats with Smart Home System in Complex with Communal Pool in Bodrum Bardakçı The flats are …
$922,573
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Duplex 4 rooms in Didim, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
$7,53M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Gundogan, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Gundogan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
•    Gundogan Bay — the perfect wind rose and maximum sun all year round.     •    Private r…
$1,20M
VAT
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/3
Flats with Smart Home System in Complex with Communal Pool in Bodrum Bardakçı The flats are …
$512,155
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
ID FE 4023Modern residential complex in Fethiye, Karga district is an ideal place to live an…
$302,219
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Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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