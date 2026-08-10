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Duplexes for Sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

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45 properties total found
Duplex 3 rooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 6
$4,07M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Properties for Sale in a Modern Project in Muratpaşa Antalya Memurevleri Neighborhood in Mur…
$330,571
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/5
Flats in a Complex with Rich Amenities near the Beach in Antalya These flats are situated in…
$401,045
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 12
Special Design Apartments Close to the Sea in Alanya Alanya is a developed region in terms o…
$608,515
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Duplex 5 rooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/3
$9,21M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Floor 2/5
Flats in a Complex with Rich Amenities near the Beach in Antalya These flats are situated in…
$698,289
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 4
4-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in a Project in a Central Location in Antalya Memurevleri Neighbo…
$284,315
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Alanya Bektaş Apartments with Smart Home System and Sea Views Alanya's Bektaş district is a …
$524,125
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Project with a Pool in Muratpaşa Antalya Zerdalilik Neighborhood, o…
$327,178
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/5
Ready-to-Move Furnished Duplex Apartment with Seaview in Antalya The apartment for sale is s…
$246,251
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 6
Elegant Apartments with Pool and Sea-Views in Kundu, Antalya The apartments are located in t…
$958,835
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 5
Brand New Apartments in a Complex with Indoor and Outdoor Parking in Muratpaşa, Antalya Yeni…
$122,287
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 4/4
Elegant Apartments Near the Amenities in Alanya Payallar Alanya Payallar is one of the favo…
$120,682
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
3-Bedroom Duplex Apartments in a Complex Close to the Beach in Antalya A cozy lifestyle awai…
$272,987
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 8
Investment-Friendly Apartments Near Güllük Street in Muratpaşa Antalya These apartments are …
$280,724
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 1
Furnished Flat in a Seaside Complex with Pool in Alanya Kestel This stylish flat is located …
$170,059
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 313 m²
Sea View Apartments for Sale in a Socially Active Complex in Alanya The apartments are locat…
$765,892
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Flats Close to the Sea and Atatürk Park in Antalya Muratpaşa These elegant flats are located…
$278,558
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Flats Close to the Sea and Atatürk Park in Antalya Muratpaşa These elegant flats are located…
$236,948
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Antalya Properties in a Project with Parking Lot Close to the Sea The Varlık neighborhood in…
$239,240
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
City and Sea View Apartments in Alanya Antalya within the Complex The Tepe region, one of th…
$551,007
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 2/3
Duplex Apartment Near Lara Beach Kundu Kanyon Project in Antalya The apartment for sale in A…
$331,234
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Duplex 6 rooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Floor 2/2
$8,49M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Sea View Apartments for Sale in a Socially Active Complex in Alanya The apartments are locat…
$618,605
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Apartments for Sale in a Social Compound with Amenities in Alanya Oba The apartments ar…
$295,878
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 5
Flats Within Walking Distance of the Shopping Mall in Antalya Lara Çağlayan Lara Çağlayan Ne…
$358,283
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 6/6
New Apartments in a Complex with Fitness Center Close to the Sea in Antalya Muratpaşa These …
$375,132
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 4
1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments Near Eski Lara Area in Çağlayan, Antalya These apartments are loc…
$364,061
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Properties for Sale in a Modern Project in Muratpaşa Antalya Memurevleri Neighborhood in Mur…
$268,155
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/6
Brand-New Flats for Sale 1 km from the Coast in Muratpaşa Antalya These flats are located in…
$160,357
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