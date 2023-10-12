Duplexes for Sale in Muğla, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dagbelen, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Panoramic Sea View Detached Villas in Bodrum Yalikavak The villas for sale in Bodrum Yalikav…
€1,23M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Aegean Region, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
Chic Flats in the Prestigious Project Near the Sea in Fethiye Fethiye is located in Muğla, a…
€390,000
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
Chic Flats in the Prestigious Project Near the Sea in Fethiye Fethiye is located in Muğla, a…
€225,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Aegean Region, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern Properties with Gardens Close to the Beaches in Fethiye Muğla Fethiye, a district of …
€350,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Aegean Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/3
Modernly Designed Apartments Close to the Beach in Fethiye Mugla Apartments are located in F…
€397,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€475,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€473,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 314 m²
Luxe Sea View Apartments in Project with Private Cove in the Forest in Bodrum Apartments are…
€2,91M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Luxe Sea View Apartments in Project with Private Cove in the Forest in Bodrum Apartments are…
€2,73M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 217 m²
Luxe Sea View Apartments in Project with Private Cove in the Forest in Bodrum Apartments are…
€2,02M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Luxe Sea View Apartments in Project with Private Cove in the Forest in Bodrum Apartments are…
€1,81M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Kemikler, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Kemikler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
Real Estate for Sale in a Comprehensive Project Intertwined with Nature in Milas The investm…
€201,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/3
Smart Apartments in a Complex with Pool and Security in Gumbet Bodrum The luxury apartments …
€619,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/4
Duplex Apartment Close to the Airport and Marina in Muğla Milas One of the famous tourist de…
€433,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Karakecililer, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/3
Key-Ready Duplex Apartment for Investment Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Fethiye Feth…
€283,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bozyer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bozyer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/3
Investment Flats Close to All Amenities in Mugla Fethiye The flats are located in Fethiye, t…
€303,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Bozyer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Bozyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/3
Investment 3-Bedroom Properties Close to Amenities in Mugla Fethiye The properties are locat…
€215,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Apartments in Seafront Complex with Private Pier in Unique Location of Bodrum Yalikavak The …
€1,09M

