Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Muğla
Duplexes
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Muğla, Turkey
Duplex
Clear all
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
3
166 m²
Panoramic Sea View Detached Villas in Bodrum Yalikavak The villas for sale in Bodrum Yalikav…
€1,23M
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Aegean Region, Turkey
3
2
70 m²
1/2
Chic Flats in the Prestigious Project Near the Sea in Fethiye Fethiye is located in Muğla, a…
€390,000
Recommend
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Aegean Region, Turkey
2
1
55 m²
1/2
Chic Flats in the Prestigious Project Near the Sea in Fethiye Fethiye is located in Muğla, a…
€225,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Aegean Region, Turkey
3
2
65 m²
1/2
Modern Properties with Gardens Close to the Beaches in Fethiye Muğla Fethiye, a district of …
€350,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Aegean Region, Turkey
5
3
135 m²
2/3
Modernly Designed Apartments Close to the Beach in Fethiye Mugla Apartments are located in F…
€397,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
3
2
130 m²
5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€475,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
5
3
185 m²
5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€473,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
6
6
314 m²
Luxe Sea View Apartments in Project with Private Cove in the Forest in Bodrum Apartments are…
€2,91M
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
5
5
260 m²
Luxe Sea View Apartments in Project with Private Cove in the Forest in Bodrum Apartments are…
€2,73M
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
4
4
217 m²
Luxe Sea View Apartments in Project with Private Cove in the Forest in Bodrum Apartments are…
€2,02M
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
3
3
195 m²
Luxe Sea View Apartments in Project with Private Cove in the Forest in Bodrum Apartments are…
€1,81M
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Kemikler, Turkey
4
82 m²
2
Real Estate for Sale in a Comprehensive Project Intertwined with Nature in Milas The investm…
€201,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
4
2
180 m²
1/3
Smart Apartments in a Complex with Pool and Security in Gumbet Bodrum The luxury apartments …
€619,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
4
2
170 m²
2/4
Duplex Apartment Close to the Airport and Marina in Muğla Milas One of the famous tourist de…
€433,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Karakecililer, Turkey
3
2
120 m²
3/3
Key-Ready Duplex Apartment for Investment Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Fethiye Feth…
€283,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bozyer, Turkey
5
3
200 m²
2/3
Investment Flats Close to All Amenities in Mugla Fethiye The flats are located in Fethiye, t…
€303,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Bozyer, Turkey
4
3
170 m²
2/3
Investment 3-Bedroom Properties Close to Amenities in Mugla Fethiye The properties are locat…
€215,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
5
4
200 m²
Apartments in Seafront Complex with Private Pier in Unique Location of Bodrum Yalikavak The …
€1,09M
Recommend
Properties features in Muğla, Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
